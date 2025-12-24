3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On December 25, 2025

Starting on December 25, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. The Waxing Crescent Moon emphasizes growth, momentum, and forward movement, while the zodiac sign Pisces offers us spiritual insight and intelligence. The combination of the two helps dissolve confusion and highlights the next practical step on our path.

On this day, we get a very distinct feeling that we know what we're doing. It really and truly is time to stop doubting ourselves and just get on with it.

These three zodiac signs fully recognize that we are the ones with the power, and that it's up to us to save our own day. We choose the direction we're heading in, and off we go. This is a powerful transit for a powerful day.

1. Aries

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces has you watching the truth rise to the surface. You realize that what you’ve been struggling with isn’t the decision itself but the fear of choosing the wrong option. This lunar transit helps you feel good about what you're about to do.

December 25 brings a moment of recognition. You see where you’ve been pushing against your own instincts, and suddenly the path becomes simple. You know now that you need to prioritize your needs.

Your direction becomes clear because you finally listen to what your energy has been telling you for weeks. What emerges now is a plan that’s straightforward, doable, and strangely comforting. You begin moving toward it with renewed purpose. You're the power player here, Aries.

2. Scorpio

This lunar phase activates your deepest intuitive channels, Scorpio, and that's saying a lot. You’ve been searching for an answer that can't be found through logic alone. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces helps you tap into your gut, where all the answers reveal themselves.

December 25 is a turning point for you that connects you to a personal matter you’ve been quietly dealing with. You understand what needs to end, what needs to heal, and what needs to grow. It’s not dramatic. It's simply real and must be dealt with.

You find direction because you stop trying to out-think what your heart has already decided. Once you accept this truth, everything else falls into place with ease. You move forward with a sense of quiet conviction. It's all good. Trust this.

3. Sagittarius

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces has you craving meaning, Sagittarius. You are questioning why things are the way they are, and what you can do to put a positive spin on it all. You’ve been wanting a sense of purpose lately, and this transit lets you know that something good is coming.

You're not one to wait around for someone else to point you in the right direction, Sagittarius. On December 25, you find the inspiration to simply do what you always do: go out and get it yourself. This is how you create your own success.

You recognize what actually matters and what was just noise. You find direction because your spirit feels valiant and true, and your enthusiasm leads the way. Point that arrow and do your thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.