5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Thursday, November 27

There are five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 27, 2025 because Saturn retrograde finally comes to an end. Saturn is in Pisces right now, symbolizing inner structure, self-discipline and self-sacrifice for the sake of a dream you want to achieve.

Saturn will not retrograde in Pisces again for another 30 years, so now is the time to review what you have learned since it first turned retrograde in July of this summer. Did you have to remove yourself from rigid relationships? Were there people or situations in your life that led you to excess, and you learned to be more disciplined as a result?

Even though discipline is never easy to learn, it can produce incredible outcomes. You realize how strong and resilient you are. You feel a sense of self-respect when saying no and rejecting unhealthy habits, which are easy to do when, in the past, they were difficult and undermining.

On Thursday, the final test of resolve arrives, and these five astrological signs ace it with flying colors.

1. Aries

Aries, the past is in the past, and when Saturn completes its final day, you realize how good it feels to be free from a life you once lived but no longer defines you. On Thursday, you take a look in the rear-view mirror. Perhaps you lurk an ex's social media profile and ask yourself, "What were you thinking?" You were a different person back then. They reflected all the unhealed parts of yourself that you didn't even know you had.

You are in a much better place in life now. You don't want the things you once thought you needed. Your maturity and self-sufficiency have increased. You stand on your own two feet with little to no help. You like being able to call your own shots.

On November 27, you end the day feeling good. The lessons you needed to learn are vital because you had to grow up. You can't become who you need to be while carrying the past. Today is the final goodbye, and you wave so long with confidence.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you are ready to recreate your life, and on Thursday, part of that process is revisiting the truth about who you are. Have you ever compromised your dreams for the sake of other people? Have you ever minimized your self-worth to be accepted by people you wanted to please?

On November 27, you see your situation for what it is. You take a hard look to get to the bones of the matter. The reflection you do feels good to you. You realize that to have what you want, the starting point is self-respect. You can't pretend to be someone you are not. And you don't want to be. Maybe in the past you had, but now, you like yourself, and that feels good.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, there are conversations you have with others that are insightful, and then there are those still, quiet, reflective talks you have with the universe itself. On Thursday, you enter a meditative state and invite your higher power to speak truth to your heart. You know that once you hear what you need to hear, it will change your life forever.

You weren't ready for that conversation before, but November 27 is different. You are more open and receptive. You feel brave and strong. You can handle whatever it is you need to know. You take the position of a lifelong learner, and as a student, you receive wisdom with open arms.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you've always known that you held a certain level of value in the lives of others, but when it came to seeing it in yourself, you had doubts. But on Thursday, something stirs within. You gain confidence. You feel a quiet strength brewing. Saturn works its magic on November 27, enhancing your sense of personal value.

You begin taking a personal inventory of your best qualities: integrity, honesty, and determination. Innovative thinking is just a manifestation of all that you are beneath the public image you project. You aren't worried about the future anymore. You know that you possess what stands the test of time. You find peace in that knowing, and it brings you a lot of joy.

5. Virgo

For you, Virgo, partnership means a lot, up to a point. There's a moment on Thursday when you realize that too much dependency can become codependency. You pay special attention to boundaries and review the ones you've set for yourself. You can tell which boundaries are working or are too rigid. You can soften them to improve your relationships. However, the areas of your life that need less access, you solidify.

Self-protection of your time and energy feels good to you. It improves your well-being and sense of respect. Both are a boon to your mental health. The work you do on November 27 has a positive effect that lasts all day and into the next phase of your life. You like how you are organizing your life and partnerships; you want it because it's life lived on your terms.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.