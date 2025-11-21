4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On November 22, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance on November 22, 2025 when the Sun leaves the depths of intense Scorpio and enters a fire sign. Sagittarius season begins, prompting life to be viewed as an adventure worthy of exploration, learning and deep thought.

The Moon also enters Sagittarius on Saturday. When that happens, we have a few days to enjoy flexible thinking and a heart that's open wide for adventure. Luck sparks, and it creates a feeling that anything is possible if we wish for it to be.

Under this energy, four astrological signs are ready to make a few personal improvements that benefit their life in a variety of ways. Bills get paid. Home feels drama-free and comfy-cozy. Love is found! Let's see what else is in store for these lucky zodiac signs on Saturday.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, life is about to get better for you. Every month, you get this really special window of opportunity where the Moon prompts you to take action because you feel moved to do so. You feel confident that what you do will work out for you. There's a sense of self-control you can't fake, but instead, you cultivate and use for your best interest.

Today, abundance comes to you through the wise decisions you make about your finances. A change in your personal budget can pay for a bill you need to cover. There's less panic in your heart, and it looks like you can start to save a bit of money for a rainy day. These two days are so precious for making phone calls to creditors or talking to a financial advisor or accountant to see where else you can save.

You're going to take advantage of Black Friday deals. One bill down and maybe a few more to go, but this is the start of having your life back financially. A vacay may be in the future — earned, by the money you saved.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, today is the day you have plenty of options when it comes to love. If you're in a relationship, it will seem like you and your partner are on the same page. You'll be able to make plans without many hiccups. You won't have a petty argument; instead, the two of you see the world in the same way. The lens is more transparent, and your heart is open.

If you're dating and want to meet someone, you'll find that you don't even need to open your dating app. Instead, you can step your pretty little foot out the door. You will send an inviting vibe and attract others' interest. You will get asked out on a date or, at the very least, asked to exchange Instagrams. The conversations today will leave you feeling loved and valued, and the best part, seen!

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, today there's a little bit of help coming from the universe when the Moon enters Sagittarius. A female figure comes into your life and inspires you to do something good for yourself. You will invest time and energy into yourself or a project. Guess what? It's profitable for you, too. You find a signature piece of furniture or a frame at the store, and it makes your home peaceful.

Don't be surprised if you feel like painting a wall a new color, getting rid of some clutter that has value, and making a little money on the side. Do abundance mapping. Write down your dreams and create an action plan. Release what doesn't work for you and invest in what you want to grow.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, home is where the heart is, and a beautiful day of comfort is in store for you this Saturday. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, you feel like enjoying new adventures, and that means exploring your culture.

You can find the perfect cookie recipe online. Everything falls into place as if it were meant to be at this time. The ingredients will be right in your kitchen or easy to find on Amazon or at the store. You can experience the tradition of this holiday season while finding a new spiritual meaning that touches your heart.

Life feels calm, but it's not monotonous. You have what you need; your heart is full of gratitude. What more could you ask for?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.