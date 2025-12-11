Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On December 12, 2025

On December 12, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. The Moon forms a trine with Uranus, slowing everything just enough for us to see what we need to see in perfect clarity. This transit draws our attention to the choices that have shaped our recent experiences and reveals to us where fortune has been waiting for us to catch up with it.

Luck appears through timing and our ability to let go of what no longer serves us. On Friday, something changes in the way we think. New patterns form, giving us a fresh perspective, and that awareness opens the door to better outcomes. For these astrological signs, this retrograde brings a lucky wave of support from the universe. Good fortune flows because we align ourselves with what we feel is right, just, and favorable.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Uranus highlights the choices you’ve been contemplating and has you feeling as if you're about to embark on the right one. You start to see which direction carries the most potential, Gemini. A quiet sense of control takes over, and it feels good.

On December 12, a lucky moment arrived through a communication that needed to take place. Now that it's done, you feel ready to take on whatever comes next. You feel secure, Gemini, and that's always a good feeling.

Progress follows naturally, and luck feels real and present. You’re moving in the right direction, Gemini. Trust what opened up here, and know that it's doing so for a reason.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This day's transit, Moon trine Uranus, helps you recognize what has been draining your energy and what has been trying to guide you forward. You feel more connected to your intuition, and this brings peace to your world, Cancer.

On December 12, luck and good fortune arrive through a supportive person who really makes your day. Something unfolds that reassures you that you’re not alone in this transition. The path ahead looks brighter and more manageable, and so much of it has to do with this one person.

By the end of the day, you feel protected and encouraged, ready to move forward with courage. Good fortune is working quietly in your favor, Cancer. You can breathe again.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

The transit Moon trine Uranus reveals the deeper purpose behind a recent challenge you have experienced, Leo. You are now starting to understand what was necessary and what you must change. This brings you a renewed sense of confidence, not to mention justification.

On December 12, you will definitely sense that timing is finally on your side. Something important starts to move forward, and while it comes as a surprise, it's something you've been ready and waiting for.

Luck follows your steps, and you now know where to go. You feel energized and clearer about your future, Leo. The universe is opening doors for you, and you are the best person for the job.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.