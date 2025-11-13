4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 14, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on November 14, 2025. Two planets that do different things will be in communication today: Jupiter and Saturn.

Jupiter grows what you have, while Saturn minimizes it. Together, they form a dynamic energy. Saturn paves the way for abundance by removing barriers and eliminating unhelpful obstacles. Then, Jupiter fuels luck by filling the gap that's left behind with what you need.

Advertisement

At first, you may feel a little bit bewildered by what happens. It may not make sense and cause you to feel concerned, but trust the process. You may get too much of what you want and realize you have to help others to make life easier for you. You may lose an opportunity you have, but you will be given a different one that fits you better, unexpectedly.

The key to today's success is to be open to what the universe has in store, because there are forces at play beyond your comprehension. The Law of Attraction is at work. Get ready!

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, it's incredible what your soul can pick up from the universe. Your spirit is like a radio receptor, and you have already experienced this in action in many ways. When you walk into a room and sense the energy around you, or when a friend's name pops into your mind and then they call or text you, that's spiritual power at work within you. On Friday, it's alive and well.

Since both Saturn and Jupiter relate to karma, you're at this wonderful place in time where you get to benefit from both of them in action. You'll grow more aware of what you need to do and when to experience the abundance and luck coming your way. Self-awareness, coupled with spiritual intuition, will help you pick up on nuances that you can't perceive logically; they are nudges felt in your heart. You have to lose a little bit of yourself today to achieve something that aligns with your fate. Let go of control and surrender to where the universe leads you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you will attract abundance and luck in your friendships on November 14. True friends love you at all times, even during challenging moments when the relationship is on the rocks.

You may have hoped to find this type of unconditional love in a romantic relationship, but it fell short. That's OK. You'll find it in a group of people who not only have your back but are always there for you when you need them. It's not always possible to get everything you want from one person. When you don't, you get to branch out and enjoy seeing how your tribe gives you all you need!

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you will attract abundance and luck on November 14 in your personal life. At first, what you may lose is a belief in something you learned as a child about how the world is supposed to work. When narratives start to change, it can create a sense of bewilderment or loss of identity. But the good news is that you redefine yourself.

Today's abundance comes with self-knowledge, and when you know who you are, life becomes exponentially fortunate. You can try new experiences and probe life with a philosophical mindset. You don't need to have all the answers, but knowing that you don't know is the perfect starting point.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, on November 14 your luck arrives through your partnerships, and this can range from business to marital. You may experience a loss of faith in a friendship or a community organization that helps you during times of need. Abundance often arrives shortly after a period of lack, and that's just how it works, because you're looking for the good. Searching when in need cultivates gratitude.

Therefore, you will be in a vulnerable position and will have to ask for help from someone close to you. You may dislike emotionally exposing yourself, but you'll be surprised by how fortunate it all turns out. You will feel blessed and happy to know that you have people in your life that got your back.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.