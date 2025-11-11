5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On November 12, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on November 12, 2025. Virgo energy is taking shape on Wednesday because Mercury, the ruler of Virgo, aligns with Mars while the Moon enters Virgo.

Virgo is about setting boundaries, communicating better, and learning to be more organized. It's time to be brave and face what's not working. By doing so, you can make the necessary adjustments. It's a wonderful feeling to know that you're doing something that will create a positive result.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on Wednesday, you discover something so reassuring about your romantic life. You love to love others. You're the type of zodiac sign who wants relationships to be healthy, where trust and all the good stuff that a partnership brings are there. The pathway to your heart isn't through flowers alone. No, it's from conversations that peel back the layers of a painful path so you can come along and help to fix those pain points, restoring self-faith and self-trust.

What makes today's horoscope so special is your ability to see what needs to be done and why. You can make adjustments to your schedule and time, as well as allocate your attention. Today is about you doing what you feel is right. You know where to insert your warmth and strength. Everything falls into place today, and you feel good about the direction your relationships are headed.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you open up on Wednesday and feel safe being vulnerable. It's not easy for you to share your soft side. You are an emotional being who constantly strives to live your life ethically with the highest form of respect toward others. So, when the Moon enters the foundational realm of Virgo, a part of you will begin to allow your sweet, tender nature to come out to the world.

You will feel like you can be yourself fearlessly. You surrender to the process, and you conclude that you only need to worry about your actions. You can't control what others will say or do. Today is about you being yourself. You can only try your best to ensure everything happens as it should. With surrender, you realize that life is good, and overall, the day feels great.

3. Libra

Libra, on Wednesday, the door finally shuts down on the past. You appreciate the past; it has helped you become the person you are today. You like to reminisce and ponder how things could have been better or why it was good that nothing ever changed. The problem with the past is that it holds you back. You can't move ahead because you don't see the future.

Today is about you redefining your identity. The future looks like a compromise where you must change who you are to be what you don't know will be. Today, you discover that it's a risk you're willing to take. Change will be good for you. You get to create the life that you want to live.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you understand the things happening in your life on a deep level. You are a facts person. You want data, and you don't like accepting things said at face value. You need to know that what you trust is solid, and that is why you are often hesitant to assume; it's toxic to relationships.

Today, you learn what you can trust with all your heart. The idea of absolute truth never sat well with you. Something goes beyond theory and philosophy and drops down to an earthy level when the Moon is in Virgo. You feel good, and you like it.

5. Pisces

Pisces, your relationship starts to become more secure on Wednesday. The Moon in Virgo provides you with the solid foundation you need to feel like you can be vulnerable or trust someone. You have an incredible, boundless ability to love others. This depth is your strength, but it can also be problematic at times. You can struggle to know where you end and where another person's starts. You can get lost in a relationship, and everything is emotional at that moment. You feel safe saying what you need to say.

The Moon in Virgo, however, creates a type of solid structure for your feelings to pour into, and it frames the experience in a healthy way. You value positive relationships, and you crave a connection where you can love someone deeply for a long time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.