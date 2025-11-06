These 5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On November 7, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on Friday, November 7, 2025, when two powerful forces in astrology will team up to create beautiful energy. The Sun in Scorpio will trine the North Node in Pisces.

The Sun is a vital force in the world, and when it lights up the point in the sky that directs your growth and life purpose, you feel called to do things you were too afraid to do in the past. Since the Sun is in Scorpio, you may discover a hidden trait or revive a dead skill and bring it back to life. Since the North Node is in Pisces, your hidden enemies are revealed before they destroy you and become a stepping stone to your greatness.

Their vitality is the energy for your purpose. You take back control of your destiny with renewed strength. Rather than fear what you failed at in the past or think of it as a predictor of the future, five astrological signs realize that you can learn from experience and use it to become better than ever before.

1. Leo

Leo, your zodiac sign will have a very good horoscope on Friday, November 7, because the Sun in Scorpio activates your home life most positively. You will notice a shift in how you and your loved ones manage and share resources that everyone uses. It's incredible how stressful life can feel when you are worried that your relatives don't respect the blessings you've received in life.

Yet, when the Sun speaks to the North Node, you note a slight change in how things are flowing, especially if you have family members who are Pisces or Virgos. It seems like the energy has taken a turn for the better. You realize that you don't have to lecture, beg or cajole to get people who work with you to do the right thing. They do it themselves automatically.

Your mind can rest and find peace. Your energy can turn toward your job, your work, and all the goals you have set. You realize how much energy was being drained by wasteful thinking. Now, it's turned towards productivity and practical growth.

2. Aries

Aries, your zodiac sign will have a very good horoscope on November 7, 2025, because you discover a secret that changes how rich you feel you are. The Scorpio Sun has a way of bringing to light information that is hidden. It uncovers the details and surprises you — about yourself.

You see what you need to change within yourself, and this information may be a fact drop told to you by a Scorpio or someone who is a Leo. Their truth may hurt at first, but you know deep in your heart that knowledge is power.

You aren't trying to live life in fear or doing things that hold you back. With the Sun brilliantly shining on your life's purpose, you're given a chance to reclaim your time, power, and energy — to live the life you're destined to live.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, your zodiac sign will have a very good horoscope on November 7, because your friends will push you to be the best that you can be. Friendships are an incredible gift. Good friends help you to grow. When the Sun is in Scorpio, your associates, platonic, professional and casual, are there to reflect on you what you do that lets you down.

You're a Capricorn, so you aren't meant to play small in life. If you don't want to be where you are now, it's a good idea to make a lasting change. You can ask people what they think you do well and evaluate their assessment against your own truth.

The Sun, harmonizing with the North Node in Pisces, the fated point that is associated with your sign, stops you from lying to yourself. Instead, today's horoscope empowers you to make a big decision that's best for you. You have the power to do it, and it won't feel hard at all because you will know what you need and go for it.

4. Pisces

Pisces, your zodiac sign will have a very good horoscope on November 7, because you will learn something that changes how you view the world. You love having a dreamy, optimistic mindset, so you willingly release expectations and focus on the moment.

You focus on the good, but today you feel like you want to peer into the truth about others. You want to know the flaws and the things that are hidden to help bring healing or to show love. You're so good at listening, and today you get to teach through the highest form of expressiveness: kindness.

You are in your purest expression of power when you are showing people that they are safe and secure in your presence. Today is that day when illusion takes a backseat to reality, and it's such a powerful experience for you.

5. Virgo

Virgo, your zodiac sign will have a very good horoscope on November 7, thanks to how mutually supportive your partnerships are. You know that the world isn't made for people to live in isolation. Good friendships make a difference; it's who is in your life and who is there for you when you're down that matters. You are always trying to build something meaningful with others.

Today's power comes from taking connection and creating purpose. You view partnerships as the perfect framework. People perceive your intention as genuine, and they rally behind you. They see you as a person they can trust, and when you succeed, everyone wins.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.