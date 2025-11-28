3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 29, 2025

Starting on November 29, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Around this time of the year, we stop thinking about work or pressure. What we have now will have to do until we jump-start things again in January. However, that's not the case for all of us, specifically these three zodiac signs.

For these astrological signs, Saturday is about real results. We love the idea of kicking back and waiting for the year to just end already, but we're also way too ambitious to sit around, doing nothing. This is how, on November 29, we make significant progress in many different areas.

We figure, it's just another day, so why not go for it all the way? We're not taking a break to slow down because that's not in our nature at this point. We want to win big in 2026, and we're going to start the process right now.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Moon conjunct Saturn grounds your energy and strengthens your resolve. You are not sitting this one out, Aries. In fact, on November 29, tasks that you've pushed aside become sirens that call for your attention.

You are not going to end this year without accomplishing what you set out to do. This kind of attitude is exactly what you need to create massive change and significant progress.

The universe is backing your steady effort, Aries, and you feel it in your bones. Consistency and patience are key on Saturday, and the progress you make now has staying power. You are entering a new era, and the sky is the limit!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This day is all about your ambitions, Scorpio, and that's actually a very good thing. You're not willing to sit this one out, and the idea of waiting until next year just doesn't suit you.

Moon conjunct Saturn has you taking measures to change your fate through decisive actions. You have an opportunity to make significant progress, right now, and you're not going to put it off.

Being ambitious is not for everyone, but it's definitely for you, Scorpio. On November 29, Saturn has your back. Small but deliberate actions now set the stage for substantial future gains.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The transit Moon conjunct Saturn provides you with the kind of focus and stability that suits your Sagittarius nature. On this day, November 29, you're able to channel your energy efficiently. You have the tools to make significant strides in your personal and professional life.

This is a day for disciplined action and thoughtful planning, and both ways of approaching it work for you. Each step forward builds confidence and momentum. Soon, you'll be galloping.

You're a persistent person, Sagittarius, so staying put and waiting it out is the polar opposite of who you are. The progress you achieve on November 29 is lasting and purposeful, and it fulfills your desire to be active and change your own fate. Do it. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.