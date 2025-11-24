3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On November 25, 2025

On November 25, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. Mercury conjunct Venus brings us some fabulous opportunities for love, truth, and understanding, but it will also test how honest we are with ourselves and others. That's a big one, and the test of the day is all about getting through it.

When these two planets form a conjunction, communication becomes emotional, and hidden tensions rise to the surface. The test lies in how we respond. Will it be with ego or with grace?

On November 25, words carry extra weight. For these astrological signs, it's as if the universe places a mirror before us. The test isn’t meant to break us, however. It's here to help strengthen our integrity and our ability to love unconditionally.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The transit Mercury conjunct Venus hands you a moment of truth, Aries, and this is when you figure out if you like it or not. You may be called to apologize, clarify your intentions, or admit something you’ve been avoiding. It’s not easy. It never is for you, but still, it’s exactly what’s needed to restore peace and self-respect.

On November 25, the universe tests how well you can balance your attitude with patience. You’re quick to act out, Aries, but this transit asks for thoughtfulness instead. If you handle things with honesty and genuine warmth, you’ll come out stronger and more trusted by those who matter most. It will feel nice to be respected again. And you will be.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

This Mercury-Venus alignment shines a light on how you communicate, dear Gemini. The universe tests your ability to be sincere rather than clever, and to connect with someone, rather than attempt to charm them. You have come to see that charm doesn't always work.

You will face a situation that forces you to be emotionally transparent. On November 25, someone’s words will feel like a challenge, and you may not know if you want to take them up on it. Your test from the universe is to speak truthfully without fear of vulnerability. If you do, a misunderstanding clears up and harmony returns to you in a way that feels rewarding and true.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Mercury conjunct Venus is like a personal test of trust and timing for you, Virgo. You will feel the pressure to fix something that isn’t entirely yours to fix, but you can't help but stick your nose in. You honestly want to help. The challenge here is learning when to step back and when to speak up.

On Tuesday, November 25, communication becomes a test for you, Virgo. Do you say what's on your mind, or do you opt for discretion? This is tricky, but you'll learn from this experience. If you approach it calmly and kindly, you’ll notice how easily things fall into place. The lesson of the day is about acceptance, Virgo. That lesson, once learned, changes everything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.