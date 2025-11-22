Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 23, 2025

After November 23, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs when Sun conjunct Pluto brings us a potent kind of energy that inevitably leads to transformation and renewal. Sunday has the power to clear away emotional heaviness, and for those of us who suffer from feelings of sadness, this will be our lucky day.

November 23 is a day for emotional breakthroughs. Situations that have caused sadness or stagnation can and will shift dramatically, offering us the kind of relief we've needed. Plus, we'll feel empowered afterwards. Not a bad deal at all.

For these astrological signs, Sunday marks a turning point in how we perceive whatever it was that caused us sadness. We will see and experience closure and a renewed sense of hope. We are moving toward brighter, lighter days.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On Sunday, Sun conjunct Pluto helps you release the dregs of a sadness that you've held on to for far too long, Taurus. An emotional weight has been stifling you, and now, during this alignment, you feel as if it's finally being lifted.

November 23 is about reclaiming your sense of optimism and purpose. Know that all will be well in the end, Taurus, and that days of sadness will not last forever. You are likely to feel great relief and empowerment during this transformative transit. Sadness gives way to hope, and you will feel ready to move forward with confidence. Good for you!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Sunday brings you the kind of emotional renewal you didn't realize you needed, dear Gemini. Yet, when it arrives, it will feel like a warm hug from a good friend. Sun conjunct Pluto on November 23 lets you know that it's officially time to let go of the burdens that have caused frustration or melancholy. Truly, enough is enough!

Awareness during this day helps you release negativity, Gemini. The Sun-Pluto alignment assures you that you, too, can be happy. This transit ends all the heavy sadness that has been lingering in your life. By approaching this with honest self-reflection, you allow yourself to experience lightness and a future worth looking forward to.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During the transit of Sun conjunct Pluto, emotional challenges that have stayed way past their expiration date are now illuminated. You, Cancer, can finally see your way out of the dark and into the light.

Because you are someone who must think things through, you will see that this Sun-Pluto alignment is giving you a chance to process and release the sadness that has torn you apart. There is no more reason to wallow in the sadness, and you are more than ready to leave it behind.

Emotional resilience and personal strength rise to the challenge, and on November 23, relief comes to your aid. The heaviness lifts, and you now embrace the idea that life can be brighter and more fulfilling. Things are changing for the better in your world, Cancer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.