3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 23, 2025

Starting on November 23, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Sun conjunct Pluto is a very potent transit, and with it comes intensity, transformation, and the kind of energy that clears our path so that new beginnings can take place. Challenges that have carried on for too long suddenly shift, creating openings for growth.

For these astrological signs, we're looking at success via positive change. This transit emphasizes empowerment. On Sunday, we'll see the kind of transformation we can't resist.

We're not saying no on this day, because we recognize that it takes guts to make things happen. This day's energy supports meaningful progress. We are entering a new era in which fortune is ours.

1. Sagittarius

Sun conjunct Pluto is an extraordinarily empowering transit for you, sweet Sagittarius. On Sunday, this alignment will have you releasing some of the old patterns that have held you back for far too long. Finally! This transformation allows you to step into a powerful new era, one full of opportunities and unexpected good fortune.

A surge of confidence or insight will get you on the move, and you like the feeling that you've finally got somewhere to go with all of this creative energy. It's happening during this Sun-Pluto alignment, and you feel it. On November 23, you will notice a very distinct sense of forward momentum, Sagittarius. Good fortune is now aligning with your intentions, just as you knew it would.

2. Aquarius

Focus and determination are part and parcel for this day's learning, and this kind of intensity is right up your alley, dear Aquarius. You've needed the focus and now, thanks to the Sun's alignment with Pluto, you can see very clearly what your next move needs to be.

Unexpected developments will create openings for success on this day, and during this new era that is just beginning. Pay close attention to insights or opportunities that feel powerful or meant to be. They are likely to lead to meaningful results.

This is a day to embrace change, Aquarius. After all, it's only through change that you truly learn the most valuable lessons. Fortune favors those who act with awareness and courage.

3. Pisces

The Sun conjunct Pluto transit encourages you to step into your personal power, dear Pisces. This transformative energy brings resolution to challenges that you have struggled to find closure for. On November 23, you will finally find a way to shut one door and open another.

On Sunday, you will experience breakthroughs that feel dramatic and empowering, Pisces. These shifts will create opportunities that were previously hidden or inaccessible. But once you see them, you can't go back to not seeing them.

This is when you get the giddy satisfaction of knowing that you've just turned a corner and that what lies ahead is a turn of fortune in your favor. The universe is guiding you towards a new era of growth, success, and a real sense of possibility.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.