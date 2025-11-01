4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, November 2

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The Moon will leave the sweet sign of Pisces, where it expresses itself quietly and tenderly, before entering Aries, a fire sign, to super-charge ahead.

The Moon in Aries is a bit agitated. It realizes what has to be done and why. It recognizes pain points in your life with significant clarity. It doesn't pretend that everything is okay when it's not. Its emotions will not be silenced by complacency.

So, for the next two days, four astrological signs feel like their lives are lacking in an area that could be improved. The feeling that change is well within reach awakens, and their drive can no longer remain dormant.

If you're one of these cardinal, driven, and determined zodiac signs, you may make an important decision about the direction of your life. That choice will be so deeply emotional that when it is paired with an intention to experience abundance and create luck, the universe bends to listen. Let's find out what will happen starting on Sunday.

1. Aries

Aries, you'll experience major abundance and luck on November 2, because you'll decide you're no longer comfortable playing it small. You may be small and mighty, but you don't like it when others treat you as if you don't matter. You bring a lot to the table in life, and you have allowed others to act as if you don't. Perhaps you were silent out of politeness, even when someone else was rude.

Today, that changes when the Moon enters your astrological sign. It's as if something triggers the anger button, and you go off. You feel as though you have to take your fiery energy and use it for the greater good. That good is your life. Today is the day that something powerful sparks in you, and you decide it's your turn to have abundance, and now you will find the luck you need to make it happen.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you'll experience big abundance and luck on November 2, because you'll decide that your career has to grow because you need money more than a title. You think it's hilarious for someone to be given a title and responsibilities, but not be financially compensated for the work they do competitively. You've allowed it to go on too long, and now you want to change the power dynamics around.

Today, you'll look for compensation out in the world that you may not get from a job you're at now. You'll not quit, but instead, you'll go on a job hunt to find better pay, better hours, and you will become so lucky you'll find it. Abundance is yours, and if it's not here, it most definitely is out there waiting for you patiently.

3. Libra

Libra, you'll experience massive abundance and luck on November 2, because you're ready to live life on your own terms, and that means changing your mindset. You are such a giver, and you know that people like to take advantage of your kindness. You've allowed them to do so. It has kept the peace. You enjoy peace and harmony, so the tradeoff has felt justified. However, as you scroll the social media feed, you realize that your life is meant for so much more.

You decide it's high time to shake the scales a bit, and if that means being off-kilter, so be it. You're going to do something you want to do, and that may mean disrupting the status quo. Today's disruption will make others uncomfortable, but you get what you want; you'll feel lucky and abundant. That's OK, because your comfort matters.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you'll experience significant abundance and luck on November 2, because you want to be comfortable in your whole life, not just one particular area of it. You know that no human being is one-dimensional and that a person who is treated as if they are is not reading the room. If that's been you, then today you are a room reader with eyes open wide. You are going to start listening with vision of the soul, and the energy in your environment can be cut with a knife; it's so thick and apparent to you.

What makes you feel uncomfortable will be given a mental ultimatum: change or be gone! Little by little, you'll alter your world with precision. You'll start creating the type of life you want to live. And, you'll find abundance and luck, Capricorn. It's out there, and soon it will be in your four walls, in your home, and in your heart in the most incredibly fortunate way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.