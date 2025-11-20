Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 21, 2025

On November 21, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. Sun opposite Uranus has a way with bringing together the right kinds of energy that ultimately lead to success. This transit encourages flexibility and openness, and on Friday, seizing opportunities is what we do best.

For these astrological signs, this is a great day to embrace the unconventional and trust that sudden changes are actually invitations to step into something better. And we are ready. Even if events feel abrupt, trust that the outcomes are favorable. Success is coming, and it may arrive in forms we hadn’t anticipated. Our own energy aligns with success, and we make it so!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On Friday, Sun opposite Uranus shows us that sudden opportunities can lead to major breakthroughs. And in your case, Taurus, this could end up being the end of your stagnant period. It looks like the universe has plans for you, and they are good ones.

This is a good time for you to remain flexible and open-minded, Taurus. On November 21, you'll feel as if nature itself is pushing you towards action. This is good because it gets you off the couch. Laziness is fine, but not all the time.

This transit encourages bold action, as in ACTION, Taurus. No more sitting around and hoping for change. You now know you need to be the change you want to see happen in your own life. Embrace surprises as chances to grow. Success is arriving in ways you didn’t see coming, Taurus. Get excited!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Sun opposite Uranus transit on Friday causes shifts in your personal or professional life, Cancer. These changes will lead to some very real and very positive progress. This transformation may feel abrupt, but it is constructive.

The unexpected support you find through new people and new connections in your life helps you figure out some creative solutions. This day is all about togetherness for you, Cancer, and you will realize it's good to have friends, especially smart ones.

Your adaptability is your advantage on Friday. By embracing novelty and letting go of rigid expectations, you allow success to find you naturally. Trust the timing, Cancer, and move forward confidently. You've got this!

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

On Friday, Sun opposite Uranus brings you an energizing jolt of insight that helps you to seek out new possibilities. Surprising developments will push you out of your comfort zone, Leo, but in ways that serve you well. November 21 is the day you realize you are destined for more.

Yet, the only way you can actually reach that state of more is by applying yourself. Once you get a handle on that, Leo, you'll be unstoppable. So, success is really just a matter of putting your mind to it and making it happen, Leo. Today's energy supports those who believe in themselves, especially if that belief contains originality and non-conformity. Check, check, and check!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.