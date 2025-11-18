3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On November 19, 2025

On November 19, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Luck comes to us through a series of shocks and wake-up calls. Thanks to the power of Mercury opposite Uranus, we will be able to manifest that great fortune in unexpected ways. We learn our lessons on this day, and we close the book on misfortune.

For three zodiac signs, the feeling isn't easy or calm, but it's exactly what we need to get ourselves out of our complacency. Luck arrives as a result, or an answer to our own decision to move.

This is the perfect example of how the Law of Attraction works. We show the universe that we mean business, and in turn, the universe rewards our eagerness with opportunity. It's time to thrive.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You don’t always love surprises, Taurus, but Mercury opposite Uranus brings a lucky one your way. On Wednesday, November 19, something unexpected takes place, and it sets your plans in motion faster than expected.

Things are changing rapidly, and they feel almost too spontaneous. That's why this transit isn't necessarily an easy one. This change works in your favor, though, even if it feels disruptive in the moment.

Your patience pays off in an instant, Taurus. Luck finds you when you adapt to what's going on instead of resisting it. Keep your heart and mind open. This is when the big value enters your life. Stay open!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, Mercury opposite Uranus is pure electric magic. You thrive on movement and curiosity, and on November 19, you’ll find that a single idea or conversation shifts everything in a lucky direction.

This energy brings unexpected chances your way. While you sometimes don't feel worthy of these opportunities, this Mercury-Uranus alignment has you accepting that perhaps you really are valuable, and that's a good mindset to have, Gemini.

Stay alert, communicate clearly, and trust the spark that shows up out of nowhere. This is inspiration, Gemini, and it's met by universal power. It’s not chaos, it's merely a surprise, and it is worth following to see where it leads you.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Mercury opposite Uranus speaks directly to your adventurous side, dear Sagittarius. On November 19, you’re reminded that sometimes you just have to take a risk in order to see what will happen. Ordinarily, you aren't afraid to do this, so the inspiration that comes from this transit merely powers up your curiosity.

You are now stepping into a moment of alignment when inspiration meets opportunity. This is basically all you need to flourish Sagittarius-style. What comes as a surprise on Wednesday turns into something you can really work with long-term. Good to know!

Trust your intuition and move fearlessly, Sagittarius. This day brings fast-moving luck, and it’s meant for those who are ready to say yes without hesitation. You’re in the right place at the right time, again. Don't be afraid to take advantage of this cosmic moment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.