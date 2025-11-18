3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much More Fortunate Era Starting On November 19, 2025

On November 19, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a much more fortunate era. Mercury opposite Uranus brings about sudden change and sharp awareness. We will feel the need to clear some space to make room for new beginnings.

For several astrological signs, this is a time to trust our instincts, step out of our comfort zone, and take chances. If we want a better life, then it is on us to make it so. November 19 provides the inspiration, and we meet it with energy and resolve.

Wednesday brings the kind of energy that can flip frustration into opportunity in a single moment. What's required of us at this time is to stay alert enough to catch the moment when it arrives. We can be the ones who usher in the new and fortunate season, so let's do just that.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Mercury opposite Uranus is the transit that changes everything for you, Aries. When it comes to perspective, prepare to watch your own change radically and for the better. You now know that whatever setbacks you've experienced recently were just a part of the amazing journey you're on.

On November 19, you will get to see that everything is just part of the plan. While you still have a goal in mind, you are now realizing that the journey itself is what makes it all worthwhile.

You're no longer living in the future, waiting for something to happen. You are fully present at this time, and this allows you to see what's taking place right beneath your nose. This is when the new era of good fortune begins, Aquarius, and you are there to welcome it in.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

For you, Leo, Mercury opposite Uranus feels like a destined moment, when all the great ideas in the world flash before your eyes. You are pumped up with inspiration on November 19, and you are absolutely going to make something great of it.

You’re entering a period of expansion and recognition. The universe is now telling you to follow your dreams because there's a very good chance you'll be able to realize them. Do not hesitate.

This is the start of something fortunate, and it's all happening because you've been courageous and true to your values. Luck is definitely on your side now, Leo. Make the most of it.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

If you feel extra-energized on this day, November 19, it's because the supercharged transit of Mercury opposite Uranus is working full-time to get you where you want to be. No more procrastination, Aquarius. It's time. Get ready.

This inspiration might show up as a revelation after a deep conversation with a friend. It's like you're finally hearing what they have to say, and whether you agree with them or not, they get to you. It shifts your perspective.

Basically, that's all you need to start up an era of newness and positivity. You can see the future, and it is bright. Time to walk into it, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.