3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On November 15, 2025

On November 15, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, communication becomes clear, intuition sharpens, and timing improves. It's a win-win situation, and three zodiac signs will know exactly what to do when it becomes our turn.

This alignment brings mental agility and emotional intelligence. Plans fall into place, misunderstandings fade, and luck flows easily through calm conversation and inspired ideas. On Saturday, everything starts to feel lighter and much more possible.

For three zodiac signs, this lunar transit renews optimism and brings about meaningful wins. Luck improves because we are tuned in, open-minded, and ready to say yes when life offers us something good. That's not a bad idea at all!

1. Gemini

The Moon-Mercury alignment on Saturday brings you mental clarity and social ease, dear Gemini. On this day, November 15, you’ll say exactly the right thing at exactly the right time. You'll even be able to predict people's reactions to you.

This day brings you a piece of good news in the form of a productive exchange that ends up opening new doors for you. You’ll feel lighter, smarter, and more confident about your path forward.

Your natural charm and quick wit are magnetic right now, and that means it's time to use what you've been given. Be the change you see in the world, Gemini. Luck flows toward your words and your ideas, so share them freely.

2. Aquarius

The transit Moon conjunct Mercury helps you connect the dots between your emotions and your intellect. What used to feel very confusing is now starting to make real sense in your life, dearest Aquarius. You’re able to express yourself clearly, and that's what draws opportunities to you.

On Saturday, November 15, an important conversation will turn things around. Someone finally understands your vision, Aquarius, which makes you ecstatic and inspires you to make real progress with that vision. This exchange boosts your motivation and self-trust.

Your luck improves when you speak your truth calmly and confidently. The universe rewards authenticity, and you’re radiating it now, Aquarius. Keep your mind open and your eyes on the prize.

3. Pisces

On this day, November 15, you will finally be able to put your feelings into words and then take those words to the person who needs to hear them the most. The Moon aligning with Mercury brings you emotional fluency, dear Pisces, and that is something you have needed.

During this lunar transit, you’ll notice how much easier life feels when you trust your instincts and just go with them. On Saturday, something as simple as a conversation or a message you receive will lead to an unexpected stroke of luck. Good to know!

The universe is guiding you gently toward connection and friendship, Pisces. When you communicate from the heart, doors open effortlessly. Stay receptive, as right now, your intuition is at its peak. It's all good, and you are safe!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.