3 Zodiac Signs Start Living The Good Life After November 8, 2025

After November 8, 2025, three zodiac signs start living the good life. When Uranus departs from a sign, the shift it leaves behind is profound. On Saturday, the planet leaves Gemini, and we will see how its restless nature suddenly turns to calm order.

For three zodiac signs, this exit marks the beginning of a new, more stable chapter in our lives. We find balance and can more easily accept the turbulence that comes with sudden changes.

We are now facing a future filled with possibilities and hope. We had no idea things were going to get this good, and yet, here we are, ready, willing, and able to experience all the goodness this transit can give.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, dear Gemini, Uranus exiting your sign feels like a cosmic sigh of relief. You have endured an era of chaos and transformation, often having to reinvent yourself mid-flight. It's been tiring, for sure, but enlightening at the same time.

Now, on Saturday, November 8, life seems to be steadying itself out. Finally! Ideas begin to take root, relationships mature, and work stabilizes. And truly, the keyword here is stabilize. With Uranus out of the picture, you will feel like your old self once again.

The lessons of independence and adaptability you’ve learned now become tools for a more grounded kind of freedom. Expect fortune to arrive through consistent effort and renewed confidence in yourself and your voice. It's all good, Gemini. In fact, it's terrific!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, the winds are turning in your favor, and whenever that happens, you both feel and act on it. Uranus’s departure from Gemini highlights your resilience and shows you just how strong you are. You have weathered disruptions in friendships and creative ventures, and that is far from easy.

The unpredictability that once surrounded you now clears, showing you that on November 8, you're ready to tackle whatever comes your way. You fear nothing during this transit, and that serves you in creative ways.

People who once felt distant or uncertain will start recognizing your value again, Leo. The next phase favors steady success, recognition, and a deeper sense of belonging. On Saturday, you are right where you need to be.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Uranus leaving Gemini signals a long-awaited breakthrough in work and routine in your oh-so organized life, dear Capricorn. The disruptions that once tested your patience have reshaped you into a more agile, forward-thinking version of yourself.

On Saturday, November 8, you will start to see a new version of yourself taking charge. You'll see that good fortune, in your case, seems to be a result of effort and determination. While change is necessary, you feel like you're about ready to pull it off.

This is your moment to consolidate what you’ve built and trust the stability you’ve earned. The surprises ahead are good ones. They are long-lasting, reliable, and well-deserved. It's all working out for you, Capricorn, so get on out there!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.