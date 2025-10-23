4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, October 24

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on October 24, 2025. On Friday, we get a chance to step on sacred ground today as the Moon enters the landscape of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius rules culture, higher education and your personal outlook on life. Do you feel lucky? Are there things that you need to learn about good fortune and positivity? Then decide that today is the day that you start pursuing higher wisdom by observing the world around you.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, is the ruler of Sagittarius. So this lunar energy from now through Sunday is like having a lucky horseshoe slipped into your pocket. You are being given a two-day window of opportunity to do good for yourself. Utilize that positive energy to expand your desired influence and territory in a way that makes sense for you. Let's explore what this means for these four astrological signs.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll attract abundance and luck by growing your personal life. You are naturally fortunate, and when the Moon enters your zodiac sign, your feelings, intentions, and heart align in a way that makes you feel like anything and everything is possible. Today is about personal growth and striving for excellence.

You want abundance that makes you feel lucky, and that encourages joy and an inner sense of peace. You desire an environment that cultivates enrichment, giving you a sense of awe and wonder about your community, your friendships, and your entire life.

What is the point of having something you don't want? You can feel like you have become cursed when a blessing arrives, but it's not what you wanted or needed. Another person's perception of goodness can be a burden to you. That's why, starting now, you want to turn your attention inward.

You want to get to know yourself so well that you instantly say no to what you don't like, even if other people tell you it's a good opportunity. Instead, you can be available to what makes sense for your life. The beauty of this mindset is that a little bit of what you genuinely desire still fosters incredible gratitude, and thankfulness for the right reasons will always have you feeling lucky and blessed beyond measure.

2. Gemini

Gemini, abundance and luck arrive when you work with someone toward a dream you want to grow. You're looking forward to finding a partnership that makes you feel like you've never felt before. You may have a special person in your life right now, but even if a relationship is good now, you would like to see how it can become even better.

The Moon entering Sagittarius creates a desire to explore new ways of enhancing your relationship. You may be involved romantically or hoping to strengthen your business, making it a seamless process to work together.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you'll attract abundance and luck in your career, but not just by going to work, but by looking at how you might scale the tasks you do now for greater profitability. Even if you're doing a job you don't love, you may see one area of it that allows you a special chance to grow. What's got the potential to be a hidden opportunity that can take you to the next level? The universe is inviting you to tap into the Law of Attraction and stop overlooking a goldmine that's right in front of your eyes.

Friday's abundance will come to you when you mine where you are and grow where you have been planted. Luck will arrive from viewing what you think is limited as an unlimited resource with futuristic potential. The new law to practice when searching for your pot of gold is not to chase, but let what you desire pursue you.

4. Virgo

Virgo, abundance and luck arrive in your home life on Friday by you cultivating a world that makes you feel safe and secure. You know that when you feel grounded and rooted in the practical side of life, your energy is freed.

You are a strong and steady zodiac sign who knows how to handle what life throws at you. You aren't inhibited by stress or worry. You don't focus on what you can't control; instead, you can learn to trust the process and believe that good things come not only to those who wait, but also to those who are carefree and determined to succeed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.