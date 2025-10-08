4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, October 9

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Thursday, October 9, 2025. To do the things you want to do, you will want the stars to align, the perfect moment to capture, and money. If money makes the world go around, then you will want to have more of it.

These four astrological signs are in luck during today's Venus sextile Jupiter transit. Venus rules love, property and money; meanwhile, Jupiter rules abundance. Together, it's smooth sailing toward greener economic pastures. When a bill comes in, money will be there to counteract its impact. When you want to buy something, what you need will be available, allowing you to satisfy your longing.

Advertisement

Because you're working with the energy of Venus, you'll want to be focused on good topics. Listen only to the highest form of music that humans can create and think positive thoughts, even while remaining realistic. To connect with the energy of Jupiter, give what you can to those in need. Remember that to be abundant, you also need to act as though you already are. Generosity is the way to the heart of abundance.

Now, let's see what else is in store for these four zodiac signs, who are the luckiest of them all on Thursday.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you will attract significant financial abundance on Thursday thanks to Venus in your house of endings. When something is meant to end, it can feel like a sad situation; however, for you, an ending will be payday. You will finally get to see what you have earned come through for you.

What you looked forward to all this time was worth the effort and sacrifice that you put in. Sacrifice is going to pay off. The universe will make it so. Jupiter will help you to attain the resources from others that are due to you, and they will not fall short. Lucky abundance won't make you struggle. It's a gift!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you will attract significant abundance and luck in your relationships on Thursday. With the help of Jupiter, your heart will feel full of joy and love. Venus will help you to see how your partnerships enhance your life.

On October 9, you'll recognize the value that each individual brings into your world and want to return energy for energy. In a world where you have felt lonely and lost, you'll begin to sense that you are part of a supportive and loving community.

The feeling of being supported will enhance your sense of well-being. You'll realize just how fortunate and blessed you are. You may fall madly and passionately in love with a single person. Or you may feel empowered to shower everyone with kindness and love. Your ability to share love lavishly will create a synergy with abundance and luck that is as attractive as a magnet.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, on October 9, you'll attract significant abundance and luck that feels like your worth is increasing in a way that you can see. You may acquire a new job or gain an item or skill that's valuable to improve your overall long-term economic situation. Your social status will be connected with the type of fortune you experience today.

You might ask for a raise and receive a positive response about the potential for it to happen. You may receive a job offer that involves a pay increase or a lifestyle change you desire. Don't sit back and wait for what you want to happen. Instead, elevate yourself and make yourself seen.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you'll attract abundance and luck through your closest partnerships on Thursday, and what you experience could involve a marital partner or someone whom you feel very fond of and close to at work. Venus brings harmony to your collaboration. You're able to work with someone as a team. You can tap into each other's strengths. You find support for your weaknesses. Alleviating your fears is how Jupiter helps you to grow.

Advertisement

You'll be able to discuss challenges and find practical solutions. There's clarity in extensive conversations, and you won't feel shy about speaking up for yourself. Problems? You'll solve them. You're in collaboration mode. This is a substantially productive day, Taurus, and you'll feel super lucky and emotionally rich after it's over and done.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.