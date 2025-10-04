These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Day On October 5, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes all day on October 5, 2025. We have an agitated Moon in the sky on Sunday, and it's because we are about to have a full moon lunar phase in the fiery sign of Aries.

On Sunday, we are ready to let go of something that feels too tense to hold on to. At first, there is resistance to change, but then comes sweeping acceptance, bringing with it sweet surrender and release.

Sunday isn't going to be one of those days where you look back and ask if you did the right thing. You'll know in your heart that your decision was guided by fate itself. There will be no ritual to foster hope. That is also being set aside. Instead, with chin up and bravery in the heart, these five astrological signs are on their way to bigger and better times in the future — the very, very best!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you will have the best horoscope on October 5, thanks to the Aries Moon activating your friendships. You have held on for dear life to certain friendships, but now you realize that's bad news for your future. It's time to expand your horizons, and that means making room for people who have your back and want to see you grow. You deserve this in your life, and when the Moon is in a fire sign, you are ready to take action.

Today, you won't make any more qualms about what you need or why. You're going to say what needs to be said, and there's either alignment or not. The answers will help you to see what you need to see. And, with the power of a nearly fully illuminated Moon, you'll release those fake friends who can't stay, and open your life for what will come later. Bliss!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you'll have the best horoscope on October 5, thanks to the Aries Moon activating your career. You have fallen too closely into the mantra of various subjects involving work. You've heard the news about AI taking jobs, and you've also worried about quiet firing, quiet quitting, and the messages that work-life balance is impossible.

However, the fiery Moon helps you to see that none of that matters to you. In reality, you like the way your life is now. Sure, there are things about your work that you wish were different. But you are done with the confusion. You are going to start counting your blessings. You have what you need, and if you don't, you'll find it soon.

The career outlook for you is looking brighter, and it starts by letting go of anything that hinders your mind and leaves you feeling drained. On to new energy, and it's all for the very best!

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you'll have the best horoscope on October 5, thanks to the Aries Moon activating your desire for adventure and travel. You have been avoiding going away for too long, and letting time pass you by while you watch influencers go to this country or that city has left you itching for travel.

The excuses are what's going to go away today. You will decide to take a trip. You may not know where, but the decision will be made! You're ready to plan and schedule your first real future travel adventure, with a friend or family member, or maybe alone. Whatever you need to do, you're going to pursue it.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you'll have the best horoscope on October 5 thanks to the Aries Moon activating your desire for closeness and intimacy in relationships. You are not interested in emotional intimacy problems, and you don't want to spend time chasing someone who does not want to be loved or who refuses to let you see beneath their mask.

You will start to analyze who is truthful and honest to the point of fault. You hope to find that person and become that person as well. Today's fire Moon returns passion to your heart and a desire for resolution where there's tension.

Today, secrets get told and requests are made, and it will all make you feel like your relationships are the best they can be because of how real they feel to you.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you'll have the best horoscope on October 5 thanks to the Aries Moon activating your collaborative partnerships. You appreciate it when people can come together and work as a team. You prefer to know that you are surrounded by friends, family, and coworkers who are supportive and kind. You may not have had the level of collaborativeness you wanted in the past. But today is going to be different.

You're going to take the lead and ask for what you want from others. You'll request that people take more responsibility and state their requests as well. You may have to learn how to be assertive at first, especially if you've held a more passive role in the past. Things are going to be very good now, and moving forward, they will only become increasingly better every single day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.