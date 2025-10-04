4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love On October 5, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting luck and love on October 5, 2025. On Sunday, it's time to finish up the work that was started when Mercury, the planet of communication, first entered the astrological sign of Libra on September 19, which provided you with two full weeks of energy concentrating on relationship building and finding out what you need to create a life of balance.

Relationships are great for helping you to discover luck. Balance allows you to build a foundation in love that supports good fortune. Together, this combination leads to success on the last day of this planet in the sign of the scales. Sometimes, though, life balance can be overrated. To truly succeed, you need passion and intensity.

Advertisement

Just as Mercury prepares to enter Scorpio this Monday, four astrological signs ramp up to say goodbye to comforts that hold them back. They are done living a life of balance, because it's the wrong goal. Starting on October 5, these signs are ready to run a race that takes them closer to a life filled with an abundance of luck and love. Success is on the horizon for the taking, and they are grabbing for the gold!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you're ready to say goodbye to relationships that aren't helping you to reach what you're looking for. On Sunday, luck and love come on a day when Mercury is at the final degree in Libra, because you, too, have reached your last straw.

Bada bing, bada boom, and just like that, you're a free person. Your slate is wiped clean, and there's room to passionately pursue your dreams. You're a fire sign, after all. What's passion without a bit of grit? That's what you aim for, and that means going a bit off-kilter and tossing balance out the window where it belongs.

You don't need friends or family who tell you to chill and slow down. You want speed! So, you realize that you are easily influenced by others, even if they are living their own life in the background. How you spend your energy matters, including both your mental energy and your physical time. So, rather than maintain friendships or work-related partnerships that hinder rather than grow, you will release fate and pursue your own destiny.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you're done playing it small and ready to attract the luck and love headed your way on Sunday. You're over waiting for life to happen while you live pulled over in your emotional safe zone.

The thoughts that once caused you to feel guilty for making certain concerted decisions are fired. Today's pink slips are issued. You're no longer interested in narratives that say you have to spend any particular amount of time with friends or working on self-love. You get to define the schedule, and you're going to make life obey your commands.

Advertisement

Luck and love are on your astrological menu for October 5, and it's time to do as Elizabeth Gilbert says, "eat, pray, and love" to your fill!

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you're ready to attract luck and love because you're saying goodbye to an era of romance that you thought you wanted, but now realize it was wrong for you all along. You're going to dive into the waters of self-love and care instead.

You can't find abundance or luck when you pour your entire life into another person. Instead, today's Mercury's exit from Libra marks your entry into wholeness. You will turn your attention away from people who did not reciprocate your energy with their own.

Now, you will passionately pursue yourself, setting your sights on personal fulfillment! Luck and love are coming right up, taking you along with them!

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today is a day you decide that you're not playing it small anymore. Both luck and love can require some element of risk. You have been conserving your energy, hoping to avoid it at all costs. Aversion to risk helped you for a while, but something inside you is telling you that you have to take a few leaps of faith.

Maybe you'll spend more money than you typically do. Perhaps you will sell an item so you can invest in something you want to grow before the year is over. You're going to do what you need to do without questioning the future. Sometimes the scales of life tip before they fall back into place where they belong. Luck can be uncertain, and love immeasurable, so you'll figure things out once you get where you need to be.

Advertisement

You believe in yourself. You see how life is so much better when you do things that add value to your life. Conservative living while saying you want more is like speaking from both sides of your mouth. Now the message consolidates. It's one sentence: I want to attract luck and love, and no matter what, I will!

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.