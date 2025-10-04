3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Significant Abundance All Week From October 6 - 12, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from October 6 - 12, 2025. The Laws of Attraction are at work this week, and before the goodness of what you want can come through, you will need to go through the preparation period. Preparation means setting the foundation, and while you're working on setting goals and lining up your projects, a few things may need to be tweaked, removed, or refined for future perfection.

Three Chinese animal signs will manifest significant success this week. The best days to work on attracting this good fortune are Monday, October 6, Thursday, October 9, and Sunday, October 12. On Monday, make room for abundance by completing projects and letting go of old habits that hinder your progress toward achieving your big goals.

On Friday, focus again on letting go of the things that hold you back. You may not have spotted them on Monday, but before the weekend, you'll have a better idea of what's unhelpful. On Sunday, life stabilizes, and you become familiar with the new energy you've created. Let's see what else is in store this week!

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you are more disciplined this week, and that is why you'll attract significant abundance. Monday's Closed energy provides you with the grounding you need to set a goal for the week. Pick something that you can accomplish within seven days. You will be more successful by working with the energy of the Full Moon that happens on October 6. Tuesday and Wednesday, take action.

Don't wait for the right moment, but instead aim even if you worry that you will be doing something imperfectly. The point of action during the two Establish days, October 7 and October 8, is to act with faith. You will want to believe in your dream and what you can accomplish.

As you work through this week's goals, remember that there may be small areas of your life that don't fit in with the new future you envision. This week, you're gaining more than creating what you want out of new plans. Focus on wealth building, particularly by closing accounts, consolidating wealth, or eliminating debt.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you are going to attract significant abundance this week, but first, you need to address emotional clutter and heal any unhelpful feelings related to money. Do you often think that you'll never be where you want to be or that luck is for other people, not you? Use this week to reprogram your beliefs about abundance and cultivate a mindset of luck. Your most fortunate day of the week will be Thursday, October 9, a Xin Hai 辛 亥 Metal Pig Remove Day. On this day, work on replacing negative thoughts with more positive ones.

Start journaling this week, especially if you've never kept a journal before. On October 7 and 8, establish your ideas by putting them on paper or confronting how you feel with a coach or trusted friend. You can utilize this week's Full Moon energy for energy clearing or cleansing. Place a bowl of salt in each room to remove negative energy, or put a bamboo plant in a room where you see it each day.

Do you struggle with forgiveness? Perhaps someone caused you to experience emotional pain and hurt your self-esteem. On your luckiest day, try to release it and forgive what happened. You will find that practicing these techniques consistently throughout the week will help you draw what you want into your life with greater consistency.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, this is the week when you showcase your leadership capabilities. You may be attracting significant abundance in an area of your life that you've never worked on before. You may be paving a new path. Since you're a naturally courageous sign, this works out well for you. You may be ready to take a risk, especially if you've held back in the past out of fear that you'd never reach your dreams. The entire week before Sunday can be dedicated to fine-tuning your schedule and mapping out the third week of October.

The best day of the week for you will be Sunday, October 12, a Jia Yin 甲 寅 Wood Tiger Stable Day. When you feel impatient, you'll have a greater sense of groundedness. Sunday will provide you with the stamina to follow through. Aim for activities that help you to feel like you are on to something, even if there's no proper direction as to how life will flow just yet. Being innovative during uncertainty requires a lot of grit, which you have in abundance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.