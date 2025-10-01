4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, October 2

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The Moon will be in Aquarius for the second day in a row, which means that you will experience potent energy.

When the Moon's energy gets heightened, your senses grow stronger and more attuned to what's happening in the world around you. You can tell when an opportunity is growing closer. The timing of when to do what you need to do is clearer, allowing you to be more precise. You know when to back away to avoid problems, and you also know what to say no to.

Knowing these things is extremely important because it helps you avoid ill timing and bad luck, allowing you to find the good. Good luck, especially when you hope to attract what you want that feels abundant, and you experience a sense of wellness that's hard to describe in words. The overall sense of order returns, and this is what helps these four astrological signs make Thursday the best day ever.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will attract significant abundance and luck in your personal life on Thursday, and it will affect how people positively perceive you. The Moon helps you to connect with your deepest, most compassionate energy, and the bonus is that whenever you have this planet in your sign, you sense energy around you intuitively. You will have a profound sense of wisdom that almost extends beyond your earthly years.

You may be able to discern what is going on in a person's mind while they are talking, which allows you to provide support or nurture emotional energy. The way that this planetary transit will bring you abundance and luck is that you are perceived as a person of trust and an ally who is dependable and trustworthy. When you are considered reliable, people call upon you for help or to take on responsibilities that provide a leadership role.

You'll feel a sense of purpose in these requests as if the universe enabled you to be where you needed to be at that moment in time. Your soul's purpose feels powerful, connected to what's happening in your life, making today a great day.

2. Leo

Leo, you will attract significant abundance and luck through your partnerships on October 2. Some of these may be very unique and short-lived but powerful while they last. The Moon in Aquarius brings a bit of detached fixed energy, so you may not be emotionally involved on a romantic or business level.

You may meet a person or find yourself in a situation, and something clicks. A need you have gets fulfilled in just the right way. You aren't expecting anything beyond a certain point, and that's OK. You learn a lesson or gain some wisdom and insight, and the outcome doesn't just benefit you; it also helps others.

You will find that relationships are catalysts of personal change and growth. You feel like you've encountered a powerful lesson for actualization. Today will give you a sense of hope about the future, and to yo,u that's all the luck or abundance you need to keep going forward.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck when you find yourself at home with others who are taking charge of their future. It's not easy to make power decisions at times when you're a loner. But when you are surrounded by people who want to pursue excellence and they strive to be the best that they can be, it's much easier to do. You may sense that your life has a greater purpose because you see the collective in action. The energy of many enables you to stand firm in your convictions and gives you a sense of peace within.

Being at peace helps you to attract abundance and luck because you're not sending mixed signals to the universe. You're not making waves or creating alliances that don't resonate with your soul. Today's abundance is powerful and lucky, and you're going to be in the middle of it as it unfolds.

4. Taurus

Taurus, you will attract abundance and luck in your career on Thursday, and it won't be through a traditional path. Instead, you'll carve out something of your own that's unique and undefined.

You will have to think outside of the box, and you will be working with others who do the same. You won't need to push too hard to attract people who want to collaborate on your ideas. You'll have an abundance of supporters who love to see you shine and are there to help you achieve your success.

You'll have no doubts whatsoever if you're lucky or not. You'll be right where you need to be when you need to be there. Luck will fall into your lap, and it will remain. You'll have plenty more where it came from, too, and it's all because you were a nonconformist who did things your own way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.