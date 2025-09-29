Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 30, 2025

After September 30, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Moon square Mercury shows us what we need to work on, especially if it's causing us stress. Nobody wants to be overwhelmed by stress and pressure, and on this day, three zodiac signs will find their way out of that dark hole.

Hardship comes to an end during Moon square Mercury because we see the way out. That Mercury energy isn't waiting around for us any longer. It's here to help, and we are here to let it do its job. For three zodiac signs in particular, September 30 is a day of liberation. We are no longer stuck to some wrong idea of what we're supposed to be doing. If the pressure is too great, then it's not worth it, and so it goes. Moon square Mercury brings us peace, albeit the hard way.

1. Taurus

For you, Taurus, the transit Moon square Mercury on September 30 brings you a great and obvious resolution. A difficulty tied to communication or a lingering misunderstanding finally begins to ease.

You will receive the closure you’ve been waiting for, which allows you to move forward without the stress of unresolved tension. Who needs it? Not you, that's for sure. Loose ends get tied up on this day.

This is the moment when the universe reminds you that not all struggles last forever. Even if you have to deal with one here or there, it's OK. Nothing lasts forever, and peace and understanding are finally making their way back to you.

2. Virgo

Moon square Mercury lifts a weight that has been pressing on your spirit, Virgo, and it's really something you never wanted anything to do with in the first place. Stress, self-doubt, or frustration with daily responsibilities begin to ease on September 30.

The universe helps you see a situation more clearly, showing that the problem isn’t as complicated as it once seemed. It's time for you to let it go, as all of that stress has never brought you anything but insomnia.

This marks the end of a cycle of worry, Virgo. Phew! Solutions arrive, misunderstandings fade, and the space around you feels lighter. Relief is finally in sight.

3. Pisces

If your thinking has been clouded over the last few weeks, have no fear, as Moon square Mercury is here. This transit is going to bring you clarity and the idea that you can return to your previous notions of hope and happiness.

September 30 shows you the truth about a situation that's been bugging you, and this truth totally sets you free. You now realize that you don't need to stress about it any longer. You've done what you've needed to do, and now it's time to let it go.

The hardship of uncertainty gives way to insight. You no longer feel stuck between what you feel and what you know. Hardships end as clarity and calmness replace self-doubt and strain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.