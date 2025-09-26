4 Zodiac Signs Attract Profound Abundance & Luck On September 27, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting profound abundance and luck on September 27, 2025. There's something fated in the air on Saturday, and Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is involved. Venus will speak to the Moon in Sagittarius, and when this happens, it opens your heart and makes room to receive the goodness that the universe offers.

Four fortunate astrological signs will be in the right mood and in the right place for their destiny to arrive. If you're one of them, you'll experience love taking over your heart. You find your life purpose, and because the world is in order, focus on your goals. You can't avoid what's coming to you on this day, honestly, since it's meant to be. Let's find out what's going on for the lucky ones whose lives are ready for abundance.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you attract abundance and luck in your personal life on a deep, soul level. In fact, this luck may be life-changing. The luck you generate feels fated because the moment it arrives, you can tell it's connected to your soul. What happens to day feels destined and fated — and it is likely to involve a connection with a soulmate.

A soulmate doesn't have to be romantic, either. This person may be someone with whom you accomplish a goal or reach a new realization about your life's purpose. You'll have a conversation, and it reveals something you know you were meant to see. You may gain an introduction to a new habit or learn how to complete a project more efficiently. A word may be spoken, and it connects to something in your heart.

Whatever happens today, your good fortune will be something to cherish, as it improves you, your life, and your future on a profound level.

2. Gemini

Gemini, the abundance and luck you're experiencing on September 27 comes through a relationship, which will enhance the value of your home life. You don't allow yourself to get attached to people very easily, so when you meet someone who can get under your skin in all the right ways, it's incredibly alluring.

You want to know why that's happened. Today, the surprise involves a soul or kindred spiritual connection. You will sense that your interaction with each other is meant to be, and perhaps even for a lifetime. It's a rare situation when you connect with a person to the point where you feel like you've known each other before.

Saturday brings you a boost of confidence that the universe does get the right people together. The timing may feel less than perfect, but knowing that things are happening in your life can be enough to make you feel lucky. Abundance comes on its own terms when the timing is right.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you find yourself attracting abundance and luck into your life on Saturday around your career and perhaps another coworker or friend who helps you see things in a fresh light. Work, no matter how passionately you feel about what you're doing, is hard at times.

And, today, you may feel the pressure building, but someone will see into your heart. They will know you are a good person with a lot to offer the world. You will find out that you have allies in the right places and people who understand what you want to accomplish. Instead of ending the day feeling deflated and unimportant, you'll realize that there's a lucky lesson to be learned.

An abundance of ideas will start flowing, and some of them may be money-making for you and whoever you are working for right now. You take what was negative and turn it around for the better. Life is looking up for you, Libra.

4. Libra

Libra, abundance and luck appears brilliantly in your life on Saturday, and this is such a fortunate day because it involves money. You'll sense an opportunity that has money-making potential. And you are the person who brings this opportunity to life.

You may experience a type of ending and a door that shuts, forcing you to seek out additional opportunities in your life. Since you're such a resourceful person, you won't mind doing the extra work. However, the moment feels fated, even though it is inconvenient — today's luck becomes tomorrow's abundance. You can bet on it!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.