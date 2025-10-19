Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 20, 2025

After October 20, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra brings closure, relief, and good fortune. It clears away what no longer works for us, and leaves us feeling good about what we're left with.

This transit reminds us that balance can be restored after difficulty, and sometimes the end of a cycle is where hidden opportunities are revealed. It's all so Libra, when you think about it. Fortune may arrive quietly, yet its impact will be long-lasting.

For three zodiac signs, Monday sparkles with unexpected gifts. The universe is aligning in just the right way to bring us exactly what we need most.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra brings a transformative state that benefits you greatly, dear Taurus. On October 20, you will notice that something that once felt uncertain is now turning in your favor, almost effortlessly.

Life gets much better after Monday because you've recently hit upon a personal realization. You're the one with the power, Taurus, and now, you get it. You're the one who summons up the good fortune, with the help of Libra's influence.

The relief will feel immediate, and you'll know that life is so much better than you ever thought possible. And it just keeps on getting better, all the time, Taurus. Trust in this.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra helps you to let go of unnecessary worry, Virgo. While that might sound simple, you know deep down that that would be a pretty fantastic boon to receive.

On October 20, you will notice how fortune seems to appear right as you stop overthinking a situation. Good luck arrives right after that, too. So there really is something to this peace of mind thing, and now you're curious.

Sometimes life brings blessings all on its own, but they can also flow when you allow balance and trust to take the lead. That's right, Virgo, you, too, can live a happy life as soon as you stop overthinking it all. Easier said than done, but still it's worth a try.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra delivers a surprising gift, sweet Sagittarius. On October 20, you’ll see that good fortune arrives for you when you least expect it, possibly through a chance encounter. You might even hear from someone you haven't heard from in a long time.

This is a day when your optimism is proven right and you get to feel justified in being the way you are. What you hoped for, even if just slightly, begins to show itself as reality. You know exactly what you're doing.

Fortune finds you when you stay open, and that you are, Sagittarius. In fact, that is what you have always been. Trust that what comes now is exactly what you need to carry you forward. Your life is improving now. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.