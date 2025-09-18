5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On September 19, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on September 19, 2025. What constitutes a great day is often defined by the individual themselves. This week, there's quite a bit of drama happening because so many planets are at odds with each other through difficult angles and transitions. We have the Moon getting ready to eclipse the Sun.

There are several planets in retrograde, and Virgo season is coming to an end. Change elicits a range of essential emotions, including joy, fear, hope, and excitement. Five astrological signs view what's going on as the rising of a new dawn, where life improves and continues to improve. Let's find out what this means for each starting on Friday.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 19, because you connect with your inner power and find focus. Today, you gain a sense of who you are. Even though the Sun is leaving your sign by the end of this week, the New Moon will help you to really grasp your life's purpose.

When you fully comprehend what you are here for, it provides you with the mental clarity you've lacked for the last few weeks. You know what you don't like. You also learn what you do. You'll feel comfortable detaching from the emotional aspect of rejecting offers that aren't aligned with your soul. Saying no feels good because you realize your rejection is a gift of acceptance to someone else.

2. Libra

Libra, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 19, because you feel free. So much Virgo energy allows you to restructure your life. You break ties with what doesn't work any longer. It's not that those things are wrong or that people you no longer jive with are bad. You want different things from life, so your future is taking you down a different direction.

Today feels special to you. You sense that locking doors so that they don't swing back open is a protective and right thing to do. You feel grateful for what you have. You are inspired by what you don't have. Lack and plenty are in balance and harmony. This sense of stillness is one of the most emotionally satisfying experiences you can have, as it brings you peace.

3. Taurus

Taurus, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 19, because something good is happening in your romantic life. You feel less uncertain, and a bit of foundational trust is starting to take hold. You aren't worried about the bottom falling out from beneath your feet. In fact, you know that you can rebuild a relationship and be stronger than ever before.

This sense of security helps you to fall in love with every aspect of your world. You feel happy to work. You are joyful about making friends, and your hobbies call to you to explore. Today is a great day, and it's even better because it marks the beginning of a wonderful weekend.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 19, because something good is happening in your partnerships, especially involving people you do business with. Today, you see work as a labor of love. You may not always enjoy having a job and wish you could retire early, but today feels like an act of service signalling well-being to the world.

Your work has a sense of purpose, and even the little things you do are set with intention. You hear your inner voice, and it guides you. You will gain more insight when you speak less and listen more. You can't wait for the day to be over, but this time, it's not because you're tired or feeling disappointed in all the errands you had to finish today. You are ready to take in everything that happened. Today's one of those times when you know your life was lived well.

5. Leo

Leo, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 19, because you see something promising in your financial future. You know you're meant for greatness, so when you catch a glimpse of yourself doing incredible things, it can be startling at first. But those images in your mind are a call to an adventure.

You feel appointed in some way to a higher calling, Leo. Today helps you to see where to take that first step. When you do an act of bravery, it causes a chain reaction. You start to act a little differently. You begin to feel comfortable in your skin, and that's a powerful feeling for you. Confidence is part of your style, and today's going to give you a double dose.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.