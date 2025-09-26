Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 27, 2025

After September 27, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. This day marks the end of much of our suffering. Every person on Earth has their own burden to bear, and for many of us, this day brings good news and relief.

September 27 is a turning point, and for three zodiac signs, it is the official end to much of our hard times. We have been through the wringer, and we're ready for some time off. Thankfully, the hard times are now kaput. Tensions clear up, and arguments get resolved. If we've been at odds with someone in our lives, then we get to see closure. So much good comes of this transit, and for three zodiac signs, this is a day of much-needed release.

1. Taurus

If you've been struggling with one particular problem and have found that no matter what you do, you simply can't rid yourself of it, then know this: on September 27, you will find release. It's over, Taurus. No need to fret any longer.

It just goes to show that time really is the greatest healer. You have waited something out to the point where it's no longer relevant. On this day, there is simply no more reason for you to worry.

You no longer have to invest all that time and worry into something because you now know that there are better things to put your energy into. Living an easier life is a choice, and it's one you choose, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Cancer, this alignment brings you relief and the knowledge that it's OK to let go. You don't have to keep living a hard life, and even though that sounds obvious, you've still kept this intensity going.

On September 27, what once felt heavy or stagnant begins to shift. While you may not trust that shift at first, it has you wanting to unburden yourself. The question of whether or not you can live without this hardship will arise. Well? Can you?

Of course you can, and of course you will, Cancer. You are so smart and able to see things positively that once the door opens to you, you'll want to run through it at the speed of light. Goodness awaits you. Step up and make it yours.

3. Pisces

On September 27, the universe brings you a change in both perception and circumstance. Something is different on this day, and while you may not trust it at first, Pisces, you'll slowly but surely recognize it as good.

You're looking at optimism, Pisces, and this may not be something you're used to. You've gotten it into your head that nothing good can possibly happen to you, at least, not on any realistic level.

Well, oh how wrong you are, and happily so! This day shows you that you're not meant to take it all so hard, and that the hard times you've endured are just temporary markers in your life story. We all go through it, and it's time you walk away from it, for good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.