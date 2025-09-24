3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On September 25, 2025

On September 25, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. Thursday's astrological energy is powerful and uncompromising, bringing truths that have been hidden to the surface. It's a day that may test our strength by forcing us to face what we’ve been avoiding. It is not here to punish, but to challenge us to step back into our own authenticity so that we may reclaim our power.

On Thursday, there will be moments when it feels as though the universe is testing our resolve. Do we act from fear, or from courage? Do we hide behind old excuses or stand tall in self-respect? These questions may not be comfortable, but they are necessary. For three zodiac signs, the tests on this day are turning points. If we can meet these challenges head-on, what now feels like a trial will become proof of our resilience and strength.

1. Taurus

September 25 brings forward issues of control and independence for you, Taurus. You may feel tested when it comes to standing up for yourself in situations where others expect you to remain silent. You, silent? Ha.

The universe wants you to see how valuable your voice really is, Taurus. This day brings opportunities to break away from patterns of dependency. It may not be easy, but deep inside, you already know that you are strong enough to make it happen.

The challenge is real, but so is the reward. Thursday's astrological energy shows you that self-respect is non-negotiable. By proving this to yourself, you unlock a new level of confidence that no one can take from you.

2. Leo

The energy of this day asks you, Leo, if the persona you show to the world truly matches the person you are inside. That's a big one. On September 25, you may be faced with a moment that demands raw honesty. Can you handle this moment of truth?

The universe will be testing your willingness to drop pretenses and embrace your truth. It's not all about image in this case, Leo. The real power comes from integrity, and that’s where your strength will shine on this day.

By facing this test, you will discover that vulnerability is not weakness, but proof of courage. The universe challenges you to stand tall in your truth, and by doing so, your life will begin to improve in profound and satisfying ways.

3. Sagittarius

This day strikes at the core of your freedom-loving nature, Sagittarius. On September 25, the universe will test just how far you’re willing to go to defend that independence. The universe may place restrictions in your path, but they are only there to see how determined you really are.

You might feel frustrated at first, as if something is blocking your progress. You may even get mad at nothing. Yet, the real question is whether you’re ready to push past limitations or settle for less than you deserve.

Thursday's astrological power brings you face-to-face with your own strength. The test is one of endurance, honesty, and self-belief. Once you rise to meet it, you’ll know without doubt that nothing can keep you from claiming the life you want. Woohoo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.