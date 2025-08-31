3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From September 1 - 7

This week, from September 1 - 7, 2025, three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck. These animal signs start the new month strong, and that is what makes all the difference in their future. From Monday through Sunday, these animal signs face the world with bravery, especially on the 1st, 6th, and 7th of September. They realize that experiencing challenges means being chosen by fate. To know sorrow means to experience the heights of joy that only those who have cried real salty tears can understand.

Advertisement

Abundance doesn't always begin with a windfall of good fortune where you get everything that you want from life. Sometimes it starts with chaos and a bit of destruction. There are losses, and things get removed. In the midst of all the insanity and sadness, an overwhelming feeling of peace remains, revealing that something purposeful is happening. Let's find out why abundance and luck will be attracted to the bravest of the brave at the start of this new month, and how they are being prepared for better things to come.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, this week, a new journey that leads you to a path of significant abundance and luck begins to unfold. You start to attract what you want in your life on September 1, during a Gui You 癸 酉 day, and it's not by what you get. You don't need the clutter of ideas or feelings. You don't want more when you are looking to live a life of less. You see that happiness is found in the details, but if you can't recognize them, then that is a problem. Abundance for you is in quality, not quantity.

You won't want to add to your life to show off your good fortune on Day 1. No, you want to make room. You will then start to remove barriers. That means limiting the time you spend on social media. That may also look like declining dates and invitations with people you know are not worth your time. To be a quality partner and friend to others, you must surround yourself with people of value.

Everyone has value, but not everyone is meant to be in your life. So, you start to remove those negative social situations, releasing them to their destiny with kindness and love. By doing so in such a gentle manner, you open the door to your fate and discover how the law of abundance works. You do good to others; you get better for yourself. You will attract what you want into your life without a problem, over and over again — all week long.

It's your destiny to be lucky this week. The past blocks to your abundance weren't a lack of luck, but a lack of conciseness and focus. This is an excellent day for you, and as a result of how you honor yourself, it becomes the springboard to a good week, and very likely the best month of the year.

Advertisement

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, this is the week you start to grow into the person you were born to be. Like a snake sheds old skin, you begin to peel back the layers of your personality that no longer resonate with your life's purpose. You have attracted both luck and abundance in your life in the past, but this week you're being called to a higher purpose and greater influence. That purpose requires you to be stretched beyond your limitations. You need a breakthrough.

Advertisement

So during the week, you'll go through the pangs of growth, and on September 6, a Wu Yin 戊 寅, Destruction day, you'll start to see why. You may be asked to do something you want to do, but aren't equipped to complete it at the moment. You may know that you have a life ahead of you that you want to enjoy, but your thinking doesn't match up with that title or assignment. So you need to learn how to think differently.

This requires some humility on your part, and that means addressing feelings of shame or inadequacy. You have to believe in yourself, but if you have an undercurrent of fear or disbelief, the universe knows. So you connect with the truth: every person in life who has ever accomplished big dreams had to look in the mirror and accept that they were unhappy. That unhappiness isn't a destination, though; it's a call to meet fate.

So you'll meet fate this week, Tiger. You'll enter a new era that is nothing you can imagine it to be. But, as each moment starts, you'll be thankful for who you are, and you'll also realize how far you've come. In that distance, the road ahead looks appealing, and you'll see how significantly you're attracting abundance and luck.

Advertisement

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, this week, you'll attract significant abundance and luck in your life, and it will surprise you that the path isn't by how much you build now, but what you destroy. This week's day of significance for you is September 7, a Ji Mao 己 卯, Destruction day, and its element is earth. Earth is about foundations and solid resolve. Its essence is the fortitude in tough decisions that allows you to set your feet firmly so you can stand on your own two feet.

Sometimes, when you think about abundance and luck, Rabbit, you envision yourself with pockets full of money or luxury items that give you a sense of self-worth. However, your heart knows what you value, and it's not things that glisten or impress others. You value friendship, love, and loyalty. You see the beauty in kindness and good deeds.

Advertisement

This week, as you start to remove things from your life, it will begin from a place of the soul. You know that you need to align your world with what you perceive as beautiful. That means eliminating toxins from your diet, home, and daily routines. The desire to adopt healthy behaviors and create a holistic lifestyle is a significant one, but you can achieve it. The end result? Attraction. Abundance. Luck.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.