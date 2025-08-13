4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On August 14

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on August 14, 2025. The Moon will enter Taurus on Thursday, but before it enters the sign of its exaltation, it must first break ties with Chiron. Chiron is the planet associated with profound pain and loss that leads to future healing, incredible growth and success.

Pain is so intricately connected to significant abundance and luck. You create your luck when you work hard, and nothing motivates the four astrological signs attracting abundance and luck on Thursday more than discomfort. Discontent is a powerful motivator when it comes to getting something you want. When you have been through a tough time in your life, it creates a sense of urgency. There's a desire for change unparalleled during times of pleasure. You want to stop a situation from progressing further, and you sense that the moment is right now. There's a lot of passion for change and growth on August 14, and it's observed most in four zodiac signs in astrology this Thursday.

1. Aries

Aries, you will attract abundance and luck on August 14, which feels significant to you due to how long you've felt like you did without. You may have thought that it was safer not to want certain things, like free time or fun, because you weren't in a position to enjoy either. But this Thursday, the Moon entering Taurus sends a wave of comforting energy. You know what to do to create a new path, and your journey results in a restored vision of a bright future.

You aren't thinking about material possessions, you crave true wealth: expendable free time and unadulterated happiness. You want to attract people, situations, and scenarios that offer comfort and a sense of emotional safety and mental security. Beginning this Thursday, you'll hear lucky news of exciting opportunities to acquire what you want from life.

Your plate has been full for too long. No more saying yes to things that increase your responsibilities and reduce your quality of life. Nope. You attract abundance because, thanks to Chiron, you've learned a valuable lesson. It's you who controls your time. Starting on August 14, you attract by being mindful, and mindfulness helps you to get your definition of full abundance and luck.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you are so lucky, and you feel that way whenever the Moon enters your zodiac sign. Starting on Thursday, you attract abundance and luck in your personal life. You like to have things that are precious and rare, and beginning on August 14, you define what your life ought to look like. It's your world anyway, and you want to live it on your terms. The sky is the limit for you now.

Since the Moon met with Chiron these last few days, you not only feel motivated and driven, but you also feel supported by the universe itself. Today, you start doing things that align with your life's purpose, and you'll make no compromises. You create luck by carefully choosing where to expend your energy. You enhance abundance by being picky with how you dedicate your time. No one gets in the way when you think clearly about your life's purpose, and that's what today is all about: winning.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract significant abundance and luck in the area of your relationships on August 14. Sometimes you can close yourself off from being emotionally influenced by others. You don't do this out of spite or anger, but mainly out of self-protection.

Relationships can get sticky, and since you love intensely, you prefer to put guards up for a long time. It's much easier to love someone who's been tested for a while. Letting someone in too soon can lead to disaster. You've learned that in the past; no need to make that mistake again.

But on Thursday, a crack takes place in that tough exterior of yours, and it will feel magnificent. New love or an old one, it doesn't matter. You're ready for the richness of romance, and you attract an abundance of closeness, intimacy and caring. When you find that in your life, you feel lucky. You, Scorpio, feel like you've hit the jackpot.

4. Virgo

Virgo, changes first start in the mind because what you believe in, you can commit to. So, when the Moon enters Taurus, your sector of natural luck and faith, you feel like you can do what you want to do. You feel supported by the universe, and it's a great experience.

Recently, you have dug into your soul to explore what life and luck mean for you. You desire significant meaning, and it's not about luck alone; you want abundance that fills your heart and satisfies your soul.

Thursday is the day when you start to do things differently from the past. You don't want to depend on others. You can, but you won't. Instead, on August 14, you attract new avenues to apply your effort. The work you do feels seamless. You understand the true meaning of happiness. Now, you can attract luck in every aspect of your life, and you are a co-creator with the universe who makes it happen.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.