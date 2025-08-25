Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 26, 2025

On August 26, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. We may not be crazy about surprises, but we will find that when Venus aligns with Uranus on Tuesday, the unexpected works in our favor.

Surprises are likely to take place during this transit, but they tend to be pleasant ones that open new doors. For three zodiac signs in particular, August 26 shows us that these surprises are actually much-needed breaks from our usual routine.

The universe is sending us small but meaningful signs that tell us that change is both possible and needed. It is time to welcome the unfamiliar with an open mind. Can we do this? Absolutely, and we can even turn it into good fortune.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This day's Venus and Uranus transit lets you experience a refreshing change of pace, Virgo. On August 26, you may encounter something altogether unexpected. It could be a surprising offer or perhaps a meeting with someone you did not anticipate.

Oddly enough, the whole thing feels instantly right. When Venus aligns with Uranus, the original plan suddenly seems completely obsolete and irrelevant. That you did not expect, and yet, it's working in your favor. Hmm.

Say yes to the opportunities that make you feel both curious and optimistic. If you are inspired by what takes place on this day, then go with it. See where it takes you, Virgo. You are the boss of your own life.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Venus in alignment with Uranus brings a touch of excitement to your usual steady approach, Capricorn. While you are typically all about discipline and logic, this compelling surprise might actually make you giggle. You're about to hear some news that shifts your priorities in a positive way.

On August 26, pay attention to the chance encounters or unusual suggestions that cross your path. Nothing is accidental on this day. There is potential hidden in these occurrences, and you may not realize it.

Sometimes the best luck comes when you’re willing to step slightly outside your comfort zone. Even though that goes against everything you stand for, Capricorn, this day may have you taking that chance. Alright then. Go for it!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

So Venus aligns with Uranus, and what do you get out of it? Well, a new look at your love life, for starters, Pisces. Something good is taking place, and on August 26, you may just see it materialize.

The lesson of the day has something to do with spontaneity and being there for someone else, even if that wasn't part of your original schedule. Sometimes things don't go as intended, and that's OK. It's simply part of life. Uranus energy brings surprises, and sometimes those surprises result in a change in plans.

This little shift will put the attention on your relationship and possibly reveal something you never saw before. This discovery will change things for the way-way better. Now that is something to look forward to, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.