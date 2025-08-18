The Universe Is Testing These 3 Zodiac Signs On August 19

On August 19, 2025, the universe is testing three zodiac signs. Moon square Mars is the kind of transit that pokes at our soft spots, and for some of us, that's just not cool at all. We are sensitive and on edge, and the last thing we need right now is to feel as though we're being tested.

We may pick up on the idea that behind the test is a purpose, and if we can work with that, then we can bring ourselves back to center. Three zodiac signs in particular will find ourselves pulled into uncomfortable dynamics. Someone might cross a line or say something so inappropriate that we feel challenged to respond. Whatever takes place, we will be fine, know this. It's just a passing phase.

1. Virgo

On August 19, you might notice that someone’s careless words cut a little deeper than they should, Virgo. You're usually the one with the quick comeback, but under the transit Moon square Mars, your inner critic may start to echo what others say.

This is your test, Virgo. Don’t internalize someone else’s mess. Brush it off. You already know your worth, and even if you don't always feel super secure, you shouldn't worry about what anyone else has to say.

It's not worth it. Don't get yourself worked up because someone else doesn't know how to show respect. You don’t owe anyone access to your energy just because they demand a reaction.

2. Libra

You try to keep the peace, but on August 19, it may feel like someone is determined to rattle you, Libra. How annoying! With the Moon clashing with Mars, even small misunderstandings could blow up, leaving you in the middle, wondering what the heck just went wrong.

On August 19, don't be surprised if your natural Libra tendencies come in to save the day. That sense of balance and justice? It works for you right now. Basically, Tuesday's astrological energy asks you to stay calm in the face of high drama. That's not always easy, but it certainly pays off. If you feel tested by Tuesday's events, then pass the test by staying cool and detached. Next window, please!

3. Scorpio

The transit of the Moon square Mars has a way of dredging up old resentments. For you, Scorpio, this might be a day when the past comes back to haunt you. Ugh, not exactly what you wanted, is it?

You may be tempted to lash out, cut ties, or retreat into silence. Don't allow anger to take over. Silence may be your best option, as it gives you time to sort it all out and see if any of it is actually worth your precious time.

You already know how powerful you are, Scorpio. Don’t waste that power proving yourself to someone who doesn’t deserve it. Walk away with your dignity intact. Pass the test by admitting that, in truth, there is no test.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.