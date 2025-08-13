Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After Thursday, August 14

After August 14, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. Right off the bat, we know this isn't going to be the easiest of days, as the transit Moon square Mercury tends to drag up old ghosts, so to speak. In other words, we will be doing a lot of reflection on past actions at this time.

For three zodiac signs, this is where the fun begins. Sure, we're going to be prodded by old memories, but that's exactly what will help us change and transform into the vision we have of ourselves, for the future. The past teaches us what not to do, and we take that lesson very seriously on August 14. This is about a drastic improvement based on intelligence and self-love. We respect our lives, and so, we honor ourselves with the right actions.

1. Gemini

All the uncertainty in the world certainly hasn't helped you decide what you want to do with a particularly rough situation in your life right now, Gemini. You know you need to make a change, but the question is how?

Thankfully, if anyone can adapt to the energy coming off of the Moon square Mercury transit, it's you. It's definitely going to reach inside you and get you on your feet. It's action day. Let's do this.

You've needed a drastic change for so long, but it's putting your finger on the details that's been challenging for you. During this transit on August 14, you'll see the light and know exactly what to focus on. Good for you, Gemini.

2. Libra

Only you know just how hard you try to keep the peace and get things done, Libra. While the Moon square Mercury transit may stir things up once again for you, it will also see that you land on your feet afterwards.

So, times are changing for you, and you are now ready to admit it. On August 14, you'll see that it's OK for you to take charge of your life situation, as it calls for drastic improvement and a definite upgrade.

The real upshot here is that once this transit makes its move, you'll no longer feel stuck. You have direction now. You feel confident and secure in yourself, and you won't be going backwards again.

3. Scorpio

The funny thing about the past is that it continues to rewrite itself with different details and new ways to perceive it. That is not good, Scorpio, because it has you in its grip, and escaping constant thought is what you need.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, on August 14, you'll have a choice, and you'll know which path to take. You can stay stuck in those old memories, analyzing them until your face turns blue, or you could shuck them off and be rid of them, once and for all.

Use your creative skills to express yourself, Scorpio. Purge the demons within through art, writing, dance — whatever it is that grounds you. You want improvement? Then be the change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.