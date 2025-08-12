Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 13, 2025

After August 13, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Moon square Jupiter is not an easy transit, but it is a powerful one. On Wednesday, emotions can (and will) feel highly exaggerated.

For three zodiac signs, this transit acts like a mirror, and when it's held up to us, we see very clearly. We get to notice what no longer works for us. The transformation we are going to undergo on this day, August 13, will show us what in our lives has become outdated. We need to change those things because we no longer relate to the old us. It is time to step forward, and we are ready.

1. Virgo

You have an interesting day to look forward to, Virgo. You may feel as if things are changing for you, like it or not. During the astrological transit of the Moon square Jupiter on August 13, prepare to face some truths. Uh oh!

Nah, it's nothing to worry about. Things may take a turn for the uncomfortable, but that is only because the truth is in town, and that truth might not be something you want to look at right now.

Alas, you will look and you will see, and all of this vision is going to lead you into some hefty decision-making that will change your path. This is a beautiful thing, Virgo, and you'll be proud of yourself by the end of the day.

2. Sagittarius

Being that you are naturally optimistic, almost to a fault, it hits even harder when you see something about yourself that is not as lovely as you imagined it to be. Here comes that Moon square Jupiter mirror, Sagittarius.

You might feel restless, frustrated, and perhaps even disappointed with how things are playing out. But here’s the kicker: you will use that frustration as fuel.

On August 13, your search for goodness and happiness will result in you making drastic efforts to change something in yourself, and the best part is that it works! Transformation calls you, Sag, and you greet it with a smile.

3. Pisces

You will find that on August 13, something comes into focus and it may be a little sharper than you wanted. It's nice to have realizations about yourself that help to transform your life; however, sometimes those changes can be abrupt and hard to deal with.

Still, you are one to stick it out just to see what happens. And so, during Wednesday's transit, Moon square Jupiter, you trust that something good will come of all this. You'll be using your mind on this day, Pisces, and as per usual, you will find your solution.

One thing is for sure, and it's directly related to the power of Jupiter and how it affects you. You will finally come out of hiding. The real you is ready to shine, Pisces, and this kind of transformation can only bring you joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.