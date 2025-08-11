3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On August 12, 2025

On August 12, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites during Moon trine Mercury. Have you ever felt as though you really need to be heard and understood? Not just listened to, but grasped, conceptually, as if it's almost life and death? On August 12, we get that opportunity, and thanks to Moon trine Mercury, all things communication work out perfectly.

We have things on our minds, and we need to get them out of our heads and into the world. We can't deny this, and with the support of the universe, three zodiac signs have finally figured out how to deliver our message. We are the favorites of the day because getting our point out is necessary and worthwhile, for others and for ourselves.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Talk about a sharp mind! You've got that, Gemini, and during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, it's as though you've been handed the keys to all communication methods. You know how to get a point across, and on this day, people are listening.

It's as if the universe is now showing you that you have the power to influence others, in the brightest and best ways. This is a skill you don't take lightly, and on August 12, you'll utilize this talent very well.

Being heard means everything to you, as you are all too familiar with that look that people give when their eyes glaze over, as they wait for the next distraction to occupy their minds. On this day, you get all the attention, and it is well-deserved.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You're not too crazy about criticism, but on this day, you're able to handle what you hear so well that you end up being the hero of your own life. This means that you've matured, Virgo. You no longer care what people think or say to you.

You're your own person now, and with the help of Moon trine Mercury, you not only feel your power, but you know how to use it. This makes you feel special. You feel as though the entire universe has shown up for you to boost your self-confidence. August 12 is not only a great day for you, but it's the beginning of a whole new and improved you.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

If you've recently had words with a friend and you both left feeling incomplete about what was said, then on this day, August 12, you'll have your chance to balance the scales once again, Libra. In the heat of the moment, things can easily get out of hand, and egos can be set on fire. Nothing good comes out of this, but with the power of Moon trine Mercury on your side, you'll find that getting back to square one is easy and necessary.

You've got the magic of the universe on your side during this day, Libra, and it gives you the gift of gab, as they used to say. What comes out of your mouth is a force of peace and unity, and you will use this power to mend a friendship that does not need animosity to ruin it. You're doing well!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.