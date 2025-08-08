Silent Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 9, 2025

After August 9, 2025, silent struggle ends for three zodiac signs. Mars opposite Neptune often gets in the way of motivation and has the potential to bring confusion, but for three zodiac signs, this day marks the close of a difficult chapter. The struggle that left us feeling stuck is finally giving way.

This transit reminds us that not all delays are setbacks. It's easy to feel defeated by our struggles, but that moment when we realize it's over? Wow, it's bliss. Hey, so we build a little character; that's what life is all about. Nothing is easy, but nothing lasts forever either, including struggle and hardship. We will rise above, and we will live to see another day.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

As it goes with you much of the time, Gemini, you're torn between what you want and what you know you should do. That can really take its toll on you. During Mars opposite Neptune, it's a battle that takes place in your mind.

Advertisement

The good news is that it doesn't last. The millisecond you feel like you might be over the hump, you'll instantly start feeling better, and much, much more clearheaded and capable.

Now, you've got vision and ambition, which for you, Gemini, is an amazing experience. The struggle is now over, and you feel well rested and ready to take on new things. And these things will not be as taxing or confusing as the situation you've just come from.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mars opposite Neptune may slow you down, Virgo, but the process is worthwhile. It's leading somewhere good, and it's all part of the larger plan.

You don't have to worry about getting stuck right now. Rather, this is the time when you will finally find the means to get yourself out of that rut. Rest assured, you're doing just fine.

Like anybody else, you aren't fond of being stuck in one place for too long, and it's started to feel like a punishment. It's not, Virgo. It's just what you must endure until you break free, and that freedom begins now, so trust in it, and do not worry.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

You’ve been feeling the burdensome weight of indecision lately, Libra. It feels like it's forcing you to choose. You don't like this, and with the opposition between Mars and Neptune taking place on August 9, you're off balance and not liking it one little bit.

This is the moment it all changes, so hang tight and trust in the process. What you didn't know before now presents itself to you as a solid solution. You know exactly what to do, and it's the right move.

Advertisement

And now, you get to resume. Your equilibrium is restored, and you feel like you're ready to step out of that rut. Still, you were able to learn much while you were down, so all is truly well in your world, Libra. No worries here.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.