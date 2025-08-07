Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 8, 2025

On August 8, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs during the transit Moon opposite Mercury. This day challenges us to speak our truth, which is harder to do than we may think. We definitely know how to speak, but is what we are saying the truth, or just something we think will please people and get them off our case?

Moon opposite Mercury is about twisted conversations. While that might not sound too great, what's taking place on August 8 will have three zodiac signs coming to terms with a long-hidden truth. If we say something that feels false during this transit, we will feel it. This will drive us towards authenticity. And because we finally see ourselves clearly, we can steer ourselves in the direction of success and happiness.

1. Leo

Moon opposite Mercury isn't exactly a warm and fuzzy transit, but it does serve a purpose in your life right now, Leo. On this day, it will help you cut through the garbage and get right to the point.

August 8 already feels like a good day for you, but that buzzy Mercury energy helps you to see things clearly. That also relates to how you see yourself.

During this day, you get to see how much power you really have, and how that power comes through in your words. What you say during this transit has a serious impact, so choose your words wisely, and know that people are listening.

2. Virgo

You love being practical, and it suits you well, Virgo, but every now and then, you need to touch base with your emotions to find true balance. On August 8, you'll see that it's OK to let yourself feel.

Mercury pushes that just a little bit more, as well, and you'll see that while being practical does get things done, it doesn't bring you the joy you secretly wish for. That's the stuff that only comes with opening up to emotion.

Your success comes to you during this day because you say yes to being vulnerable and open. The rules make sense, but they aren't everything. This may be a rule-breaking day for you, Virgo, and more power to you for following your heart!

3. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, success comes through communication. You've always been into telling the truth, and you prefer to hear the truth as well. On August 8, telling it like it is is will get you to the next level, success-wise.

This Moon-Mercury opposition helps you hit your stride, and you definitely seem to be on a roll these days. You'll find that it's much easier to connect during this transit, and that helps you get the results you want.

Whenever you feel as though you're working with the truth, you're able to do your best work. Success, for you, Sagittarius, is being able to be open, honest, and intensely creative. Look forward to this happening on August 8, 2025.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.