Sadness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On August 2

Starting on August 2, sadness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. On this day, we will see much of what we consider to be our burden lighten dramatically. Moon conjunct Mars is a game-changer of a transit, and the results are always positive and uplifting.

For three zodiac signs, especially, this marks a time when we literally feel lighter. Sadness retreats into the distance, and we start to feel more optimistic about the future. As soon as we notice that we're not as sad as we usually are, it's as if a fire ignites within us, and all we want is fun, good times, and happy moments. Yes, we are now ready.

1. Virgo

You’ve been doing your best to keep it together, Virgo, but lately something’s been eating at you. Maybe it’s disappointment or just plain old loneliness. Whatever the issue is, on August 2, the transit Moon conjunct Mars helps you take that pain and turn it into beauty.

You’re done waiting for someone else to fix it, and you've wondered why you even thought that to begin with. This whole thing is on you, and while you're never alone, there are certain things you have to handle by yourself, and getting over sadness is one of them.

Alas, you feel stronger now during this transit, and so you are ready to make changes. Things don't magically resolve, but they sure do show promise, and a little hope goes a long way in your life, Virgo.

2. Scorpio

Only you know what's really going on in your life, Scorpio. Because you've been reluctant to share your burden with others, you've ended up feeling isolated by your own doing.

This isolation doesn't feel right. It doesn't feel like you, and it's made you sad. Yes, you have your mysteries and your secrets, but you've made them all into such a package of woes that you wonder if all that drama is even worth it.

On August 2, the transit Moon conjunct Mars has you feeling as though you want to give yourself a break. The sadness you feel is temporary, and you know it. Now it's time for you to declare it officially over.

3. Pisces

Feeling emotionally worn out is something you've dealt with all your life, but that's not to say it's something you've gotten used to or even like. In fact, you don't like it at all, and during the Moon conjunct Mars transit on August 2, you decide to do something about it.

You feel freshly inspired by the newness of the month, and the sadness you've been recently experiencing is starting to fade. It just doesn't have the same hold on you as it did a few weeks ago.

This is the beginning of greatness, Pisces. This is where things start to turn. You have the choice and you've taken it, and good for you for being brave enough to spare yourself any more pain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.