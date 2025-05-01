3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Happiness Starting On May 2, 2025

Starting on Friday, May 2, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness. Everyone knows that May brings happiness; there's just something about this month that shows us that light will always rule over darkness. Whatever we've been through, we are now ready to let it go.

We all know how stubborn we can be when we insist on holding on to something that isn't good for us. Astrologically, the transit of Venus conjunct Neptune helps us through the last tugs of the mind. This Friday, three zodiac signs take the initiative and make the most sincere efforts to walk freely into the season of happiness.

This life is ours to enjoy, so let us do so with gratitude and a sense of awe. Just the idea that we are here, alive and present, is a miracle in itself.

1. Leo

You’ve been craving lightness, Leo, and here it is — the beginning of something beautiful. Venus conjunct Neptune ushers in a season of happiness, and for you, that means finally letting go of the weight you’ve been quietly carrying.

What’s amazing is that you’re not waiting for someone else to bring you joy; you’re creating it for yourself. You’ve done the reflection, faced the hard truths, and now you’re choosing peace over pride, love over lingering hurt. That’s real strength.

Let your heart open wide. The warmth you’ve been missing isn’t gone; it’s returning because you made space for it. Woohoo! Happiness is not a reward; it’s your new reality.

2. Sagittarius

This is your kind of energy, Sagittarius: open, bright, and full of emotional possibility. With Venus conjunct Neptune, you're stepping into a vibe that feels like pure relief. No more overthinking. No more what-ifs. You’re ready to live.

You’ve learned that you don't need to earn happiness through struggle; you can simply choose it. You’re choosing it now by forgiving the past, trusting your path, and staying connected to what truly matters. Your freedom is emotional and spiritual.

This season feels like renewal because you’re finally aligned with your truth. Love is around you, and more importantly, it’s within you.

3. Pisces

As a soul ruled by Neptune, you feel this transit more deeply than most, Pisces. It softens the noise and sharpens the love, showing you that you are, and have always been, safe to be your tender, intuitive self.

You’ve spent time lost in old memories, looping thoughts, and second-guessing. But no more. Venus conjunct Neptune brings you the clarity to leave behind what never truly fed your spirit. Now, you walk into this season with grace, compassion, and a heart wide open.

Joy is not fleeting here; it’s a quiet but constant companion, telling you softly that you’re exactly where you need to be. You’re not chasing the dream anymore. You’re living it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.