3 Zodiac Signs Start Feeling More Like Themselves Again On April 22, 2025

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, three zodiac signs start feeling more like themselves again. Sometimes, to find clarity and direction, we have to sift through the muck and mire of pure confusion. Whenever we have an astrological transit like Moon square Uranus, we know that confusion is going to be a part of the deal.

For three zodiac signs, it will be a matter of "going through it to get to it." We can't know the right answer until we've gone through the other potential answers. While we'll need a certain kind of resilience on this day, we know that in the end, we'll get what is right. Those who benefit the most by Moon square Uranus' influences see that everything so far has been necessary. The end result, however, is fantastic and well worth the wait.

Three zodiac signs start feeling more like themselves again on April 22, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You don’t like feeling uncertain, Taurus, and on this day, Moon square Uranus tests your patience. It’s not that you’re lost; it’s that you’re in the process of figuring out what’s truly right for you.

The breakthrough comes when you realize that all the confusion has actually been leading you to the truth. Every doubt, every question, every misstep — they’ve all been necessary steps toward clarity. By the end of the day, you’ll feel a shift, as if something that once felt tangled suddenly makes perfect sense.

On April 22, everything happens for a reason. You are exactly where you need to be, and the path ahead is becoming clearer with each step forward. Stay the course, Taurus — the answer is right in front of you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your mind is always buzzing with possibilities, Gemini, but on this day, the transit Moon square Uranus forces you to slow down and think about what you want. The overwhelming amount of choices or directions in front of you may feel paralyzing at first, but this is part of the process — your process.

You’ll likely experience a moment where everything clicks on April 22, 2025. This is a realization that wipes away all the unnecessary distractions that had you confused. Suddenly, the answer makes itself known to you, and you won’t be able to ignore it.

Clarity from chaos, what a novel idea! Yet, so Gemini, wouldn't you agree? You don’t have to have everything figured out at once, but on this day, you’ll take a major step toward understanding where you’re meant to go next.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You’ve been waiting for a sign, Scorpio, and while you may not like the way Moon square Uranus delivers it, you won’t be able to deny its message. This transit pushes you into uncomfortable territory, forcing you to confront something you’ve been avoiding.

At first, it might feel like everything is falling apart, but the reality is that everything is falling into place. The confusion you’ve been feeling wasn’t meant to break you, it was meant to lead you toward the truth. That's what April 22 is all about for you, Scorpio.

You’re stronger than you think, and now that you finally see the path ahead, nothing can stop you. Time to do the Scorpio thing and NOT GIVE UP. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.