3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On April 11, 2025

On Friday, April 11, 2025, three zodiac signs will be tested by the universe. Nobody likes to feel as if they're being tested, especially when the one doing the testing isn't visible or tangible. Yet, during the astrological transit of Moon trine Pluto, the universe itself is testing us. Three zodiac signs may not like this idea, but in a way, these signs will respect what must take place to make the changes necessary. At first, we might feel attacked; did we really deserve this test? It's not about deserving at all, however. The test we receive on this day serves to better us, both mentally and emotionally. Now that's a test that's worth striving to excel at. We get through this, and we move on to the next. Positive energy leads the way.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on April 11, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Thankfully, you are the kind of person who takes tests in stride. You know that somehow, some way, you will pass this test because you have a sense that if it's coming to you, then it's meant to be. During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, on April 11, you'll once again tackle a rough patch.

It's OK, because you feel that you learn every time something doesn't go exactly your way. So there are obstacles in your path that are going to block you from reaching success. Oh really? No such thing — not in your Taurus world.

You'll do what you always do; you hang in there and you just get it done, always with success. You are well aware that success isn't a nonstop state of mind, but something you achieve, rest with, and then strive for more of.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Transits like Moon trine Pluto show you that you really are as unstoppable as "they" make you out to be. You have your moments, of course, and things like self-doubt do creep into your world. However, the test of April 11 is not going to get you down.

Pluto promises you transformation, but you are also aware that if you want this, you need to work extra hard to get it. The amount of work may seem daunting, and if it were anyone other than you, you might want to just give up.

However, you are a Scorpio, and giving up really isn't a part of your vocabulary. Sure, you feel tested and you may even resent it, but so what? It's just another day in the life, and you'll get through it as you always do. No problem.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You feel the pressure of others who are trying to get you involved in their negativity games, and you're really not into it. You don't feel the need to prove that you are with them, even though they seem to be continuously testing you. You're just an independent person, and you don't feel the need to fit in.

During Moon trine Pluto, the call to do things your way will be very strong, Sagittarius. You'll feel even more tested by friends and acquaintances when it comes to joining their cause. You get it; they have their goals, and they like you enough to want you around.

But you have your life to live, and you feel that their goals are theirs and not yours. The only real test you'll have to pass on this day, April 11, is the one that lets you know you're OK on your own and that the pressure of others is really none of your business.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.