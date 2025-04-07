5 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On April 8, 2025

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, five zodiac signs become the universe’s favorites. When Venus aligns with Uranus, we will see just how fortunate we really are, as we can't shake the feeling that we've somehow been singled out by the universe. We feel giddy to think that we are the universe's favorite of the day.

Uranus helps us to see that we really are special, and that it's OK to think that way. We needn't hide behind some pretense of humility right now; it's OK to love one's self, and when Venus aligns with Uranus, we get it. It feels great to think that we really are the person whom the universe favors on this day. It might not last, but our impression will. By accepting that we are part of the "greatness," we become great.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Five zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on April 8, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

When it comes to feeling like everyone's favorite, you can't help but think, "Hey, that's me." It's not really a conceit — you just know how special you are, and feel loved for it.

Venus aligning with Uranus magnifies that feeling. That translates in your mind as "I am safe, I am loved, and I am great." It's nice to feel this kind of self-love, and you should continue to for the rest of your life. It's a great trait, Leo.

On April 8, you see whatever goes down as part of your great history. You just love life and you're not willing to see it as anything less than spectacular. All is most definitely well in your world, Leo.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You feel like the universe's favorite character on this day, April 8. So much of this feeling has to do with the fact that you've decided to ignore the negativity of the world. Yep, that's right; you are just not listening anymore.

While someone might say you are ignorant for this kind of behavior, you'd prefer to see yourself as a happy person who doesn't need negativity to define yourself by. You are simply a happy person, and you have more than likely always been this way.

April 8 only enhances that great feeling for you, because when Venus aligns with Uranus, those who are original and self-loving will feel even better about themselves than before. So enjoy it all, Sagittarius, it's all yours.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

If you feel like the universe has singled you out as its favorite during this day, April 8, then who's to argue? In fact, if there were someone to argue it, you'd argue right back, letting them know that they are wrong.

You, being the universe's favorite person, is not something that's up for opinions anyway. You just happen to feel spectacular during this transit, and when Venus aligns with Uranus, everything that makes you special shines like the sun at midday.

So, go on with your special feeling, Capricorn. Make the most of this glorious and most awesome day. Be the special one, be the favorite. Let your light shine and don't let anyone tell you that you are anything less than perfect. Universal favorite!

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When things feel good, Taurus, they feel good — and today is one of those days. You're one of the universe's favorites today, a day when everything just seems to click. People get you. You’re not second-guessing yourself. And the little things — like a compliment from a coworker or someone remembering your coffee order — remind you that you're loved and appreciated more than you realize.

Venus aligning with Uranus feels like a personal love letter from the universe. It lifts your spirits and fills you with quiet confidence. You may not be shouting from the rooftops (you prefer a more understated presence), but inside, you feel steady, calm, and adored.

The best part? You’re not chasing that feeling. It’s just showing up for you. Life feels good today, Taurus. Let it in.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There’s something about today, Pisces, that makes you feel like the universe's favorite. You recognize that people are seeing you — the real you — more clearly today, and they’re drawn to it. You're not trying harder or doing anything different, yet you seem to be everyone's favorite person to talk to, sit next to, or lean on.

Today's Venus-Uranus energy wraps around you like a warm hug from the cosmos. You feel light, dreamy, and at peace with yourself. Even your usual worries seem smaller and less significant.

You’re reminded that just being you is more than enough. On April 8, you feel the universe gently saying, “You’re doing great, sweetie.” And it’s right.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.