Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 30, 2025

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs starting on March 30, 2025. We've been at the grind for a long, long time. While on one hand we're used to it, on the other hand, we're starting to wonder when all of this is actually going to pay off.

Good news for three zodiac signs: Today is the day. During the mighty astrological transit of Moon square Mars, we will see some solid results in the payoff department of our lives. It does seem as though there was a purpose for 'all of this' after all. Today, we give off a certain kind of vibe that says, "Value me." Funny how something as simple as this kind of 'worthy' feeling can end up being the key to the respect we demand. Expect the highest, zodiac signs. It's here. Your hard times are over.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on March 30, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It's not that you're overly confident, Taurus, but you do have a way about you that tells the world that you aren't here to be taken advantage of.

During Moon square Mars, that attitude is all-pervasive...and it also just happens to work for you.

On March 30, your hardships are coming to an end. You really get a taste of what self-confidence does for a person like yourself, because starting on Sunday, you finally see the respect you know you deserve when it comes to work and the workplace.

So, don't be surprised if all that hard work gets a rousing payoff during Moon square Mars, because that Mars energy is not letting anyone off easily. Oh yes, you will be paid and then some. Nice going, Taurus.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You have been dealing with so many hardships lately, Aquarius. Thankfully on Sunday you see them starting coming to an end. If there's one thing you know for sure, it's that you're not working this hard for nothing.

You may be playing it cool and not overstepping your bounds when it comes to demanding more from your job, but you're also not going to sit around waiting for them to make the first move.

March 30 brings you the very nervy transit of Moon square Mars, and this is basically the day you put it to them, straightforward. You need to be paid for what you are worth and you need this paid attention to now.

Good news; they are listening and acting on it, Aquarius. Perhaps all it takes is the nerve to politely state what is on your mind, and with the help of Moon square Mars, you do it gracefully AND you get what you want.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You have been dealing with one hardship after another these past few months. On top of that, all you feel as if all you do is work, work, work. And the truth is, that's basically what all of us do.

Life is work, and that's OK. That's how we humans designed it to be, and the best part about it is that when we work, we get paid. Makes sense.

And that might be what's frustrated you for the last few months or even years. The idea that, yes, you are being paid — but certainly not enough. Moon square Mars puts the idea into your mind that you deserve more, and the transit is right!

What's great is that all you have to do to get paid more is ask to be paid more. Yes, it's that simple. You show the people who are paying you the self-respect that has put you in this position, and they react accordingly. That's all it takes, Pisces. Ask and you shall receive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.