3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 25, 2025

On March 25, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era when Mercury aligns with Pluto. Mercury's amazing momentum sweeps us up and assures us that the power of astrology is at play. We stand to win on this day.

It may have taken us a while to arrive at this place, but now that we're here, we're not going back. We want progress, we want to move forward, and now, we feel incredible about the future.

Advertisement

Pluto, the planet in charge of major changes and bold transformations is here to help us pave the way. We are no longer afraid; we are large and in charge and we will use our power to create interesting and beautiful lives for ourselves.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on March 25, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Everything about this day, March 25, says "Get up and go!" You feel the power of momentum and when Mercury aligns with Pluto, it's all the more apparent that you are part of the plan. Yes, things are moving along briskly, and that's exactly how you like it, Aries.

Creatively, you're at the top of your game, right now. You feel as if you could produce a mountain's worth of goodness. You may even find that when Mercury aligns with Pluto, taking time off for yourself is a really good idea.

You'll need some private space to just be yourself, and the time you spend on your own during this day is going to be time well spent, as you've got loads to do on your personal agenda. Get to it, Aries! Have a ball.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

When Mercury aligns with Pluto on March 25, your zodiac sign will experience a rush of power. This manifests as clarity, vision and creativity in abundance. You love days like this and you are also aware that a little goes a long way.

This day paves the way for an entire era of power because you aren't letting this chance pass you by. When Mercury aligns with Pluto you feel capable. You are the one who can make things happen!

Advertisement

You are also the one who will provide time and space for yourself to get to it, as you know a good thing when you see one. When Mercury aligns with Pluto you react well and quickly. You do not want to miss out on the thrills.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, March 25, you finally kick a harmful habit and are no longer tied to the past as you once were. Times have changed and when Mercury aligns with Pluto, you only see goodness in the future.

You've got hope now and that works well with your future plans, Capricorn. The fact that you're finally over the one thing that held you back feels liberating and inspiring. You want to make up for lost time, so to speak.

When Mercury aligns with Pluto, you see fast-paced change and optimum results. Oh, how this pleases you — and it should! You've made incredible strides, Capricorn, and now it's time to feel the power.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.