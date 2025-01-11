Firefighter’s Wife Reveals 9 Home Fire Hazards Usually Hidden In Plain Sight

It takes only 30 seconds for a small flame to become a major blaze, and within minutes thick black smoke can fill a house entirely.

To avoid this devastation and “make sure that your house doesn't turn into a great big bonfire," Jess, the wife of a firefighter of 17 years, shared the most common home fire hazards to be aware of.

Here are 9 common home fire hazards hidden in plain sight:

1. Exhaust fans

“Do not leave these on,” Jess said of exhaust fans, specifically those in the bathroom. “Do not leave them on when you leave the house. Do not leave them on when you go to sleep.”

She noted that people rarely think to clean exhaust fans, although experts recommend homeowners do so at least every six months. “What happens is years of dust and dirt accumulate inside of these fans and when the fan shorts out, it gets hot enough to start a fire in the dust and the fire actually goes up into the attic space,” Jess explained. “By the time anyone realizes there's a fire, it's usually too late.”

“Think about all the dry flammable materials in the attic of your home,” she added. “Think about how hard it would be to put a fire out.”

2. Batteries

Anything with larger lithium batteries such as kids' toys and tools are huge hazards. If the battery heats up when charging, it shouldn't be left to charge unattended. “Do not leave them plugged in when you leave the house. Do not leave them plugged in when you go to sleep,” Jess cautioned.

3. Electric vehicles

To keep it brief, Jess said the best way to avoid these types of fires is to simply not own an electric vehicle. She explained that risks are similar to that of batteries, but at a higher level because their fires are "extremely hot, extremely toxic and impossible to put out."

“It is dang near impossible to put it out on an electric vehicle,” she insisted. “You can submerge those things in water for days, longer even, and they'll burn. They burn so hot they can burn underwater and then you can put them out and they'll reignite.”

4. Kitchen/grease fires

Kitchen fires are all too common. In fact, from 2017 to 2021, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and the second leading cause of home fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

To combat this, Jess suggested keeping a fire extinguisher in a cabinet where it can be accessed in less than five seconds if something were to happen at the stove.

5. The self-clean feature on your oven

"Never use the self-clean feature on your oven," Jess warned. "It heats the oven up to an extreme temperature in order to disintegrate everything inside. It can destroy your oven and start a fire."

This has to do with the incredibly high temperature these features utilize — often exceeding 932 F°. Any food particles left inside, or even grease and oil splatters, pose a risk of fire.

6. Candles

“Don't burn them in the bedrooms. Don't burn them in the bathroom,” Jess recommended. “They're too easy to walk off and forget.”

She suggested burning candles in just one room of the home, ideally the kitchen. If you want to go the extra mile, "put the candle inside an extra sturdy vase and/or a bowl with some water in it," she added.

7. Dryers

SrideeStudio | Shutterstock

Most dryer fires are caused by a build-up of lint. So, be sure to check and empty the lint trap of your dryer and clean the dryer hose. “Don't run your dryer when you're not home,” Jess added.

8. Plug-in air fresheners

“I feel like I shouldn't have to explain this one,” Jess admitted. “They're toxic. They're a fire hazard. Throw them in the trash.”

9. Expired smoke detectors

“Smoke detectors actually have an expiration date,” Jess pointed out. “Take them down, turn them over. There should be a manufacturer date on the back of it.” They typically expire 10 years after this date.

According to the NFPA, about 60% of fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms, so this tip is especially important.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.