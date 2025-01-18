2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On January 19, 2025

Get ready to roll up your sleeves because January 19, 2025, is bringing a day full of contrasts, where expansive energy meets grounded effort for two zodiac signs who experience abundance and luck.

Jupiter — the planet of luck and expansion — will form a square (astrological code for a cosmic clash) with Saturn and Venus. Jupiter’s usual affinity for optimism will push us to aim high and invite exciting, new ideas and opportunities into our lives.

Advertisement

Still, at the same time, the square to Venus and Saturn in Pisces will remind us that success requires more than desire — it requires hard work, commitment, and discipline! This dynamic trio will fuel our ambitions and demand that we remain realistic and focused on all the hard work needed.

The key to manifesting abundance today is balancing our desire for growth with the need for practical effort. The tension between Jupiter’s promise of expansion and Venus and Saturn's tuneful, grounded influence presents the perfect opportunity to make progress—if we can balance excitement and discipline in equal measure.

Advertisement

Today isn’t about rushing or diving into new projects without a plan. Instead, it’s about aligning your vision for success with the discipline needed to build something lasting. Expect moments where you may need to give yourself a reality check — all in good measure, of course — to ensure you’re moving in a direction that’s both sustainable and will lead to abundant payoffs in the long run.

Now, let’s see which two lucky zodiac signs are set to thrive under this abundant cosmic energy.

Two zodiac signs experience abundance and luck on January 19, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, today’s cosmic energy is calling your name, putting you at a crossroads where your signature determination meets the need for flexibility. Jupiter in Gemini is sparking your creativity and bringing expansive opportunities your way — you might not see them yet, or they may just be taking a little more time, but you're almost there, so keep at it!

Whether you’re looking to boost your bank account or turn a creative spark into a masterpiece, the day’s comic energy has got you covered! Right now, the universe is encouraging you to think bigger and pursue the fruitful opportunities calling to you, but success will depend on your ability to stay consistent and focused! That’s why Jupiter’s square to Venus and Saturn reminds you that while dreaming big is essential, success comes from laying down a strong foundation to support your goals!

This is your time to check on Taurus priorities: comfort, stability, and growth. Are your current projects or investments aligned with what makes you feel secure and fulfilled? Jupiter says go ahead, expand! However, Venus and Saturn are making an appearance to ensure you endure.

Jupiter encourages you to broaden your perspective, try something new, and share your creative ideas with the world. At the same time, Venus—your ruling planet—and Saturn are keeping you grounded, reminding you to take each step with care as you begin this journey. Remember, you don’t need to rush, Taurus. Your steady, deliberate energy is your greatest strength!

Advertisement

As the day unfolds, you may feel torn between indulging in life’s pleasures (your favorite pastime) and staying on track. The abundance you crave isn’t just about material rewards — it’s about creating a life that aligns with your values and provides a solid foundation for your most abundant future.

Trust that you can achieve anything you set your sights on with your innate determination and a little cosmic support. So, stay focused, Taurus, and watch as your hard work turns into the success you’ve been building toward!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, today, you experience luck and abundance in the form of action. The universe offers you a chance to finally take all those aspirations you’ve been overthinking and planning and put them into motion — so long as you find the right balance between risk and responsibility! Jupiter in Gemini brings fresh energy to your professional life, personal growth, and even the tiniest details in your daily routine. You’ve been planning things out and ensuring your systems work for you.

Now, there’s excitement in the air, offering you the opportunity to venture into uncharted territory and reach for your biggest goals. But, at the same time, Jupiter’s square to Venus and Saturn in Pisces is calling for a much more measured, tactical approach to your goals and is urging you to think about how to make your ambitions sustainable and work more for you in the long run.

This combination of energies is about aligning your bigger ambitions with the practical steps necessary. Jupiter's expansive influence pushes you to aim high, but Venus and Saturn remind you that this growth requires hard work, patience, and a clear plan!

Today is ideal for refining your strategies, whether seeking professional advancement or personal development (yes, that includes relationships!). You may feel the urge to jump into new projects, but the key to success lies in putting your planning skills to work and ensuring that your goals for future success are grounded in reality (and will pay off dividends in the long run!).

Advertisement

As the day progresses, you might feel moments of doubt or hesitation, questioning whether you’re pushing too hard or not taking enough risks. However, Venus and Saturn provide the structure and discipline to help you turn those moments of uncertainty into opportunities for growth.

If you can stay committed to your goals and remain focused on the work required, you’ll find that the abundance you seek is within reach. The day's energy can help you progress if you're willing to keep moving forward with intention and consistency!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.