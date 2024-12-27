Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 28, 2024

This Saturday, during the emotionally supportive transit Venus square Uranus, three zodiac signs will stop feeling lonely. Ah yes, on Saturday, December 28, three zodiac signs discover what love looks like in their lives on an emotional and practical level. Astrology helps us see the person we love for who they really are.

And this is a very good thing, and it will work out extremely well for us. During Venus square Uranus, we're looking at the extremes of love, which means the fights and the make-ups. We know that our love lives have caused us to feel lonely at times, and we don't want that.

Advertisement

However, we aren't overanalyzing what we have because if we do, we seek out the wrongness, and ironically, we find it. Venus square Uranus is a tricky transit in this way, but it works in our favor and lets us know that the love we receive is the love we must cherish, as it will prevent us from feeling lonely.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on December 28, 2024:

1. Cancer

Credit: D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Advertisement

It's that time of the year when you slip into a little dark space to indulge in a bit of loneliness. You know that this is an indulgence because you know that it's not something you want to do more than once in a while. On December 28, you'll get it all out of your system.

During the Venus square Uranus transit, you can't help but relieve certain moments from your history. While some of those memories are sad, and some are blissful, all of them lead you to where you know you're still OK in the long run.

You may be feeling reflective, but that's OK; you're human, and that's what we humans do, especially towards the end of the year. But the beautiful part for you, Cancer, is that this little indulgence brings you to a place of deep gratitude for the life you have right now. You are not lonely, only reminiscing.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Credit: D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

You've never really wanted to admit to yourself that someone as warm and friendly as you could ever be lonely, but that's just life as a human. We all have our lonely moments, and it's pretty typical to feel this way during Venus square Uranus at the end of the year.

Still, it's OK, Leo. Being lonely doesn't diminish your shining powers at all. The best way to see how great life is right now is by looking back at what life 'was.' You are lonely now, so remember what it felt like to be so.

Advertisement

Venus square Uranus shows you that love is so complicated that it's almost inconceivable to think it brings darkness and light. So, you've seen the darkness, and you've survived it. Now, it's time to live in the light. No more lonely thoughts.

3. Capricorn

Credit: D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Advertisement

Venus square Uranus comes into your life at just the right moment and spares you the feelings of loneliness. Deep down in your gut, you know that feeling lonely is almost an unfair judgment you pass on yourself, and yet, you like to be honest; you have felt lonely in the past. It's real, or rather it was real.

This transit, Venus square Uranus, works on your ability to see past the loneliness, Capricorn, so that you may rise above it. This is akin to enlightenment; you rise above and experience clarity and renewal.

You are also very determined to walk into 2025 with a fabulous attitude and the idea that victory is yours. Of course, it's yours, Capricorn. You're a winner, and you've always been. Loneliness is merely an echo of the past. It's all OK now.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.