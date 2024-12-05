3 Zodiac Signs Are Victorious In The Face Of Challenge On Friday, December 6

The astrology of the day gives a shout-out to Mercury square Saturn, which helps three zodiac signs rise above many of the challenges and obstacles that have held us back. This year has presented several zodiac sgns with many struggles; Mercury square Saturn lets us know that those, too, will pass.

We will see three zodiac signs rise to the challenge very easily today as Mercury square Saturn reminds us that if we are too lazy or fearful of trying, we will lose out. And we do not want that to happen. So we take a chance.

And we are victorious. Yes, that's right. Sometimes, all it takes is that nervy microsecond of self-confidence to get ourselves back on the right track, and in December, it's all nervy microseconds. We can do this. We can kick those challenges to the ground and move toward what our hearts most desire — abundance.

Three zodiac signs are victorious in the face of challenges on December 6, 2024:

1. Aries

You recently did the right thing and while you may not realize what you did right now, you'll soon start to see how something in your life just got easier. Perhaps it's something to do with a friend, a breaking of the ice or maybe you were just nice to someone, and now that niceness is paying you back.

This is typical of how Mercury square Saturn works, Aries, and on December 6, you'll see that being nice not only works well on you but works well for you, too. The truth of the matter is that you enjoy being kind and helpful to people, and this transit helps you to enjoy it all the more.

So, what's happening because of Mercury square Saturn, is that you will realize that there's no room for grudges in your life anymore and that you truly wish to live your life in peace ... and in love. You are kind to friends and family, and they, in turn, are kind and loving to you. If the challenge was to remain calm and loving, then you win the award.

2. Libra

You've always found it particularly challenging to not judge people based on your own negative experiences with them, and truly, who isn't this way? That's how we learn and grow; we see what hurts us and avoid it. However, during Mercury square Saturn, you take that one step further.

If you felt challenged by the idea of forgiveness, you will rise to that challenge on December 6, and why? Because even though you've learned your lesson the hard way, you don't want to live in a grumpy, grudge-holding state. You want to work things out, and you get to, thanks to Mercury square Saturn.

So, all is not lost, nor is it a waste of time. You can learn from your mistakes while realizing that the friends you've shunned have also learned theirs. This brings you towards reunion and the sharing of joy and laughter. Mercury square Saturn affects friendship, helping them to heal.

3. Sagittarius

Well, you can't stay angry forever, and it's not that you're fuming, but during Mercury square Saturn, you feel as though you've come to the end of your tether when it comes to hanging on to angry feelings. This transit always seems to touch on friendships, and if you are honest with yourself, Sagittarius ... you want your friends back.

The great thing about being you is that you are adaptable. You learn your lessons, and then you do something about them. With Mercury square Saturn as your backup. You'll see that it's not as challenging as you imagined it to be and that reuniting with that one certain friend is pretty dang easy.

And so, you do. You are your friend work it out, and you do it quickly, thanks to the rapid motion of Mercury and its healing energy. You aren't here to go over the bad stuff, in fact, you really just want your buddy back. Here's to fun and a beautiful life!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.