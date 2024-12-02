The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 3, 2024

On December 3, 2024, the Moon aligns with Saturn, the universe's message to four zodiac signs that it's time to improve on something that will bring us joy and hope for the future.

Stick with the plan and keep the faith in yourself — you can do it and you know it. There's no more time left for self-doubt. We are here to succeed and bring joy to the world ... let's get started.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on December 3, 2024:

1. Gemini

Oh, you are so on a roll these days, Gemini, and the funny thing is that you didn't know you had it in you. You feel positive and encouraged these days. Nothing can stop you now, and you won't let it if it tries. You are going to keep up the momentum and while the Moon is aligned with Saturn, you won't be looking back.

December 3 is not only a good day for you, but it's a day that has you feeling in touch with the universal flow. You are someone who dabbles in "too much complaining" as if it's an indulgence that you allow yourself every now and then.

On this day, there are no complaints and it seems as though the universe itself is backing you up on that. The cosmos are trying to tell you to take every day in stride, knowing that all good things are possible for the one who believes in all good things. You are very much that person, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

Years ago, you predicted that things would work out exactly as they are right now — and that likely blows your mind. On December 3, you're going to feel as though you are completely in working harmony with the universe.

Because the Moon is aligned with Saturn, you'll feel a sense of confirmation; something you did in the past has now come to face you in the present, and it's such a good thing that it restores your faith in your ability to manifest goodness. You wanted something to happen a long time ago, and this is the day you see it manifest.

It's as if you've needed this one little chance, and voila! It's here! With this Moon-Saturn event, you get to feel as if the universe has been listening to your prayers all along. It's all about perfect timing, Sagittarius, and now you know that patience is also the key to manifestation.

3. Capricorn

If the universe is trying to get through to you on December 3, it's because you need to be jolted into action, Capricorn. Maybe it's all about getting out of "thinking" mode and into action mode. You've got incredibly positive thoughts; now it's time to put those thoughts to work.

When the Moon is aligned with Saturn, you get a chance to reflect on what works in your life and what doesn't. While this may not seem all too different for you, in terms of what you think of every day, certain revelations will hit you on this particular day.

When the truth reveals itself to you on December 3, you'll see the light, so to speak. You feel as though the universe is telling you to get up, get on your feet, and make something of all this great thinking. Don't let those amazing ideas of yours go to waste — everything you want truly can 'become' if you put the effort in.

4. Pisces

By this point in the year, you feel satisfied with everything you've done and ready to relax a bit before getting your energy up again. You feel very complete with your actions, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're ready to quit ... not just yet.

When the Moon is aligned with Saturn, you, Pisces, feel as though you've got one more thing on your list, and you won't rest until it's done. This has to do with love and communication; perhaps you need to reach out to someone you love before the year is over.

The universe is letting you know that you have done well with your life, but that there's something incomplete that has to do with someone you love. That is why December 3 exists for you right now; you must say something to someone that will make them feel secure and happy. The joy you will feel in doing this is immeasurable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.